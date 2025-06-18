Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Predators captain Roman Josi is expected at training camp in September after the defenseman was diagnosed with postural tachycardia syndrome (POTS) late last season.

"He has been undergoing treatment since that diagnosis and is progressing exceptionally well," general manager Barry Trotz said in a statement. "We concur with Roman that with continued management and treatment, he can return to the ice for the 2025-26 season and continue with his elite hockey career."

The 2020 Norris Trophy winner and three-time All-Star was limited to 53 games this season by a concussion. His last game was Feb. 25 against now two-time Stanley Cup champion Florida when he didn't return after driven hard into the end boards by Sam Bennett midway through the second period.

POTS doesn't have a cure but can be treated. Its symptoms include a fast heart rate, dizziness and fatigue.

Josi, who turned 35 at the start of June, was among the first six players selected Monday to Switzerland's Olympic roster for the 2026 Winter Games in Italy.

The captain signed an eight-year $72 million contract in 2019 through the 2027-28 season. He has played 962 games with 190 goals and 534 assists.

The Predators on Wednesday also announced they have acquired forward Erik Haula from New Jersey for defenseman Jeremy Hanzel and a fourth-round pick in next week's draft.

This brings Haula back for a second stint with Nashville. A seventh-round pick by Minnesota in 2009, Haula has played 759 games with the Wild, Vegas, Carolina, Florida, Nashville, Boston and New Jersey.

Now 34, Haula played 69 games for the Devils this season with 21 points and 39 penalty minutes. The 5-foot-11, 191-pound forward averaged 14 minutes, 42 seconds of ice time per game. He also had 101 hits and blocked 35 shots.

The Predators still have nine selections in the 2025 NHL draft starting June 27, including three in the first round.