The Colorado Avalanche have reached one-year deals with forwards Matthew Stienburg and Jason Polin, the team announced Friday.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Stienburg, 24, missed most of the 2024-25 season with an upper-body injury sustained in November. He made his NHL debut Oct. 16 and recorded zero points and 22 penalty minutes in eight games with Colorado.

Colorado drafted Stienburg in the third round in 2019.

Polin, 26, made his NHL debut in 2023-24 and has collected one goal and two penalty minutes in nine games over the past two season for the Avalanche.

He was undrafted after playing collegiately at Western Michigan from 2019 to 2023.