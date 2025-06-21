Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago Blackhawks acquired Andre Burakovsky from the Seattle Kraken on Saturday in exchange for fellow forward Joe Veleno.

Burakovsky, 30, recorded 37 points (10 goals, 27 assists) in 79 regular-season games with the Kraken last season.

The two-time Stanley Cup winner carries a salary cap hit of $5.5 million in each of the next two seasons remaining on his five-year contract.

"Andre was a valuable player for our organization during the three years he was here, and we wish him and his family the best of luck in Chicago," Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said in a statement. "In return, we've acquired a young player with experience while also increasing our salary cap flexibility moving forward."

Burakovsky has totaled 387 points (153 goals, 234 assists) in 696 career games with the Washington Capitals (2014-19), Colorado Avalanche (2019-22) and Kraken. He was selected by the Capitals with the 23rd pick of the 2013 NHL draft.

Veleno, 25, had 17 points (8 goals, 9 assists) in 74 games last season split between the Detroit Red Wings and Blackhawks. He has 81 points (38 goals, 43 assists) in 306 career games with Detroit (2021-25) and Chicago. He was selected by the Red Wings with the 30th overall pick in the 2018 NHL draft.