The Anaheim Ducks have traded Trevor Zegras to the Philadelphia Flyers for Ryan Poehling and two draft picks -- the No. 45 pick of the 2025 NHL draft and a fourth-round pick in 2026.

Poehling, 26, has played in 283 career games with the Canadiens and Flyers, scoring 43 goals and 95 points.

The trade marks a fresh start for the 24-year-old Zegras -- a 2019 first-round pick (No. 9) of the Ducks.

Zegras made a splash during his rookie season when he led all NHL rookies in points per game (0.81) and power-play goals (9) and finished as a runner-up for the Calder Trophy to Detroit's Moritz Seider.

However, Anaheim and Zegras have spoken behind the scenes over the past two years about the possibility of a change-of-scenery trade, which could benefit both the player and the team. It became clear to Zegras he wasn't in Anaheim's long-term plans, although he still worked hard to evolve his game, including emphasis on the defensive side of the puck.

Both the Flyers and Ducks have new coaches next season -- Rick Tocchet takes over in Philadelphia while Joel Quenneville was hired in Anaheim -- as the franchises look to take a step forward.

Anaheim, especially, is viewing the 2025-26 season with urgency. The Ducks recently traded for Rangers veteran Chris Kreider as they look to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Zegras, a native of Bedford New York, has scored 67 goals and 186 points in 268 career games. He came up through the U.S. National Team Development Program and Boston University.