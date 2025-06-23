Open Extended Reactions

Brian Idalski is leaving St. Cloud State after being hired as coach of the PWHL's expansion team in Vancouver, the league announced Monday.

The 54-year-old has more than 20 years of women's hockey coaching experience, including overseeing China's national team at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. Idalski also coached the KRS Vanke Rays to two Russian-women's league ZhHL championships over a three-year period.

Vancouver's inaugural roster includes former Vanke Rays players, Michela Cava and Hannah Miller, who also played for China in 2022. Idalski's hiring comes a day before the PWHL draft. Vancouver will select seventh followed by Seattle, with the expansion teams switching the final two spots in each successive round of the six-round draft.

"Brian is a proven winner who knows our sport, the players, and has coached at the highest levels," general manager Cara Gardner Morey said. "What stands out in Brian's experience is his ability to build and transform the programs he is a part of, from his work in professional leagues, at the Olympics, and turning collegiate teams into nationally ranked contenders."

From Warren, Michigan, Idalski spent the past three seasons at St. Cloud State, where he earned college hockey coach of the year honors in 2023 after the team tied a school record with 18 wins. His teams have combined for five NCAA tournament appearances, with previous stops at North Dakota and Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

"I've been associated with a lot of players across the PWHL, either coaching them personally or against them over the years, so this role brings me full circle with an eagerness to work with the league's world-class talent," Idalski said.

Seattle filled its coaching position by hiring Steve O'Rourke last week.