The owner of Nationwide Arena, home to the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, is seeking $400 million in upgrades.

In addition to repairs and renovations to the roof and HVAC system, the improvements sought by the Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority include a new entrance, team store, concessions, bar and rooftop terrace.

"This will essentially position us for the next 25 years," said Ken Paul, the authority's executive director, per The Columbus Dispatch. "In essence, it will be a new arena for the next 25 years."

Nationwide Arena opened in 2000 at a cost of $175 million. The facility holds 18,500 spectators for hockey and up to 20,000 for concerts.

Part of the cost estimate involves the purchase of an adjacent four-story building, which would house the offices of the Blue Jackets and therefore free up space in the arena.

"That space is the first domino," Paul said.

Paul said the financing plans are still being worked out, although the authority has had preliminary talks with the team, its private partners and city, Franklin County and state officials.