Open Extended Reactions

The New York Sirens began restocking their expansion-depleted roster by selecting Colgate's Kristyna Kaltounkova with the No. 1 pick in the PWHL draft on Tuesday night.

Kaltounkova is from the Czech Republic and became the first European-born player to go first in the PWHL draft. She is reunited with Sirens coach Greg Fargo, who coached her at Colgate.

The 23-year-old was a Patty Kazmaier award finalist as college hockey's MVP following a 48-point season (26 goals, 22 assists). And she leaves Colgate after five seasons as the school's career-leading scorer with 111 goals and second with 223 points.

In Kaltounkova , the Sirens fill a major hole at forward, after losing two of their three leading three scorers - Alex Carpenter and Jessie Eldridge - as well as starting goalie Corinne Schroeder to Seattle. She joins a lineup that is deep at defense and features Sarah Fillier, last year's No. 1 pick, who finished tied for the PWHL lead with 29 points.

The Sirens picked first for the second straight year after once again finishing last in the standings.

The Boston Fleet, who lost star player Hilary Knight to Seattle, have the second pick, followed by the Toronto Sceptres and Montreal Victoire. The Ottawa Charge are scheduled to pick fifth followed by the two-time defending champion Minnesota Frost.

Vancouver won a random draw to have the seventh pick, with Seattle going eighth. The two expansion teams will then alternate the order in each successive round.