Reilly Smith, one of the original members of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights in 2017, has agreed to a one-year, $2 million extension with the club, according to multiple reports.

The deal also reportedly includes a no-trade clause for the veteran forward.

Reilly spent his first six NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers-- playing two seasons with each franchise. He then joined Golden Knights for six seasons before being traded to Pittsburgh in 2023.

Smith began this past season with the New York Rangers before a trade deadline deal sent him back to Vegas as the Golden Knights looked to ensure forward depth ahead of the playoffs. Smith would go on to register three goals and eight assists in 21 games for Vegas, which lost in the second round of the NHL playoffs to the Edmonton Oilers.

Smith appears a long way from his point-contributing peak -- he had the four best scoring seasons (goals and assists) of his NHL career during his first stop in Vegas, but veteran forwards are at a premium this summer, making Smith's extension a likelihood.

A member of the 2023 Stanley Cup-winning Golden Knights, Smith ranks third in franchise history with 127 goals and fifth in both assists (170) and points (297). For his career, Smith has scored 226 goals and dished out 327 assists for 553 points over 919 games.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.