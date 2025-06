2025 NHL draft order: Picks 1-224 including all 32 teams

Take a look at some of the best plays for Boston College center James Hagens. (0:50)

The 2025 NHL draft will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Friday (Round 1) and Saturday (Rounds 2-7).

The order for each round was determined by the order that teams finished the 2024-25 regular season, but the first-round order was altered by the draft lottery. The New York Islanders won the first draft lottery draw, moving up to No. 1, while the Utah Mammoth won the second draw, moving up to No. 4.

Here is a list of all 224 picks ahead of the draft's commencement on Friday.

Round 1

1. New York Islanders

2. San Jose Sharks

3. Chicago Blackhawks

4. Utah Mammoth

5. Nashville Predators

6. Philadelphia Flyers

7. Boston Bruins

8. Seattle Kraken

9. Buffalo Sabres

10. Anaheim Ducks

11. Pittsburgh Penguins

12. Pittsburgh Penguins (from NYR)

13. Detroit Red Wings

14. Columbus Blue Jackets

15. Vancouver Canucks

16. Montreal Canadiens (from CGY)

17. Montreal Canadiens

18. Calgary Flames (from NJ)

19. St. Louis Blues

20. Columbus Blue Jackets (from MIN)

21. Ottawa Senators

22. Philadelphia Flyers (from COL)

23. Nashville Predators (from TB)

24. Los Angeles Kings

25. Chicago Blackhawks (from TOR)

26. Nashville Predators (from VGK via SJ)

27. Washington Capitals

28. Winnipeg Jets

29. Carolina Hurricanes

30. San Jose Sharks (from DAL)

31. Philadelphia Flyers (from EDM)

32. Calgary Flames (from FLA)

Round 2

33. San Jose Sharks

34. Chicago Blackhawks

35. Nashville Predators

36. Philadelphia Flyers

37. Washington Capitals (from BOS)

38. Seattle Kraken

39. Buffalo Sabres

40. Philadelphia Flyers (from ANA)

41. Montreal Canadiens (from PIT)

42. New York Islanders

43. New York Rangers

44. Detroit Red Wings

45. Anaheim Ducks (from CBJ via PHI)

46. Utah Mammoth

47. Vancouver Canucks

48. Philadelphia Flyers (from CGY)

49. Montreal Canadiens

50. New Jersey Devils

51. Boston Bruins (from STL via PIT and EDM)

52. Minnesota Wild

53. San Jose Sharks (from OTT)

54. Calgary Flames (from COL via WSH)

55. Nashville Predators (from TB)

56. Tampa Bay Lightning (from LA)

57. Seattle Kraken (from TOR via UTA and TB)

58. Vegas Golden Knights

59. Pittsburgh Penguins (from WSH)

60. Anaheim Ducks (from WPG via NJ)

61. Boston Bruins (from CAR via COL)

62. Chicago Blackhawks (from DAL)

63. New Jersey Devils (from EDM via UTA)

64. Toronto Maple Leafs (from FLA)

Round 3

65. Vancouver Canucks (from SJ via VGK and NYR)

66. Chicago Blackhawks

67. Nashville Predators

68. Philadelphia Flyers

69. Boston Bruins

70. New York Rangers (from SEA)

71. Buffalo Sabres

72. Anaheim Ducks

73. Pittsburgh Penguins

74. New York Islanders

75. Detroit Red Wings (from NYR via UTA)

76. Detroit Red Wings

77. Columbus Blue Jackets

78. Utah Mammoth

79. Montreal Canadiens (from VAN)

80. Calgary Flames

81. Montreal Canadiens

82. Montreal Canadiens (from NJ)

83. Edmonton Oilers (from STL)

84. Pittsburgh Penguins (from MIN via PHI and NSH)

85. Pittsburgh Penguins (from OTT via STL)

86. Toronto Maple Leafs (from COL via NSH and SJ)

87. Carolina Hurricanes (from TB)

88. Los Angeles Kings

89. New York Rangers (from TOR via ANA)

90. New Jersey Devils (from VGK)

91. Vegas Golden Knights (from WSH)

92. Winnipeg Jets

93. Washington Capitals (from CAR)

94. Dallas Stars

95. San Jose Sharks (from EDM)

96. Ottawa Senators (from FLA)

Round 4

97. Ottawa Senators (from SJ)

98. Chicago Blackhawks

99. New Jersey Devils (from NSH)

100. Boston Bruins (from PHI via TOR)

101. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS via DET)

102. Seattle Kraken

103. Buffalo Sabres

104. Anaheim Ducks

105. Pittsburgh Penguins

106. New York Islanders

107. Chicago Blackhawks (from NYR)

108. Montreal Canadiens (from DET)

109. Columbus Blue Jackets

110. Utah Mammoth

111. New York Rangers (from VAN via COL)

112. Florida Panthers (from CGY)

113. Montreal Canadiens

114. New Jersey Devils

115. San Jose Sharks (from STL via CBJ)

116. Buffalo Sabres (from MIN via ANA)

117. Vancouver Canucks (from OTT via EDM)

118. Colorado Avalanche

119. Detroit Red Wings (from TB)

120. Los Angeles Kings

121. Minnesota Wild (from TOR)

122. Vegas Golden Knights

123. Washington Capitals

124. San Jose Sharks (from WPG via DAL)

125. Carolina Hurricanes

126. Dallas Stars

127. Tampa Bay Lightning (from EDM)

128. Florida Panthers

Round 5

129. Florida Panthers (from SJ)

130. Pittsburgh Penguins (from CHI via TOR and WSH)

131. Nashville Predators

132. Philadelphia Flyers

133. Boston Bruins

134. Seattle Kraken

135. Buffalo Sabres

136. Anaheim Ducks

137. Toronto Maple Leafs (from PIT)

138. New York Islanders

139. New York Rangers

140. Detroit Red Wings

141. Minnesota Wild (from CBJ)

142. Utah Mammoth

143. Vancouver Canucks

144. Calgary Flames

145. Montreal Canadiens

146. Dallas Stars (from NJ)

147. St. Louis Blues

148. Pittsburgh Penguins (from MIN via NYR)

149. Ottawa Senators

150. San Jose Sharks (from COL)

151. Tampa Bay Lightning

152. Los Angeles Kings

153. Toronto Maple Leafs

154. Vegas Golden Knights

155. Washington Capitals

156. Winnipeg Jets

157. Philadelphia Flyers (from CAR)

158. Dallas Stars

159. Anaheim Ducks (from EDM)

160. Florida Panthers

Round 6

161. New Jersey Devils (from SJ)

162. Chicago Blackhawks

163. Nashville Predators

164. Philadelphia Flyers

165. Boston Bruins

166. New York Rangers (from SEA)

167. Buffalo Sabres

168. Anaheim Ducks

169. Pittsburgh Penguins

170. New York Islanders

171. New York Rangers

172. Detroit Red Wings

173. Columbus Blue Jackets

174. Utah Mammoth

175. Vancouver Canucks

176. Calgary Flames

177. Montreal Canadiens

178. New Jersey Devils

179. St. Louis Blues

180. Minnesota Wild

181. Ottawa Senators

182. Nashville Predators (from COL)

183. Carolina Hurricanes (from TB)

184. Los Angeles Kings

185. Toronto Maple Leafs

186. Vegas Golden Knights

187. Vegas Golden Knights (from WSH)

188. Winnipeg Jets

189. Carolina Hurricanes

190. Dallas Stars

191. Edmonton Oilers

192. Florida Panthers

Round 7

193. Tampa Bay Lightning (from SJ)

194. Chicago Blackhawks

195. Buffalo Sabres (from NSH)

196. Los Angeles Kings (from PHI)

197. Chicago Blackhawks (from BOS)

198. Seattle Kraken

199. Buffalo Sabres

200. Anaheim Ducks

201. Pittsburgh Penguins

202. New York Islanders

203. New York Rangers

204. Detroit Red Wings

205. Columbus Blue Jackets

206. Tampa Bay Lightning (from UTA)

207. Vancouver Canucks

208. Calgary Flames

209. Montreal Canadiens

210. San Jose Sharks (from NJ)

211. Detroit Red Wings (from STL)

212. Tampa Bay Lightning (from MIN)

213. Ottawa Senators

214. Colorado Avalanche

215. Tampa Bay Lightning

216. Los Angeles Kings

217. Toronto Maple Leafs

218. Columbus Blue Jackets (from VGK)

219. Buffalo Sabres (from WSH via SJ)

220. Winnipeg Jets

221. Carolina Hurricanes

222. Dallas Stars

223. Edmonton Oilers

224. Florida Panthers