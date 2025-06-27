Charlie Coyle scores the go-ahead goal for the Avalanche late in the third period. (0:47)

In need of salary cap space, the Colorado Avalanche created some on Friday by trading Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In return, the Blue Jackets traded prospect forward Gavin Brindley, a 2025 third-round pick, and a conditional 2027 second-round pick to Colorado.

Let's take a quick glance at what it all means from both teams' perspectives.

The Avs secured a second-line center by signing Brock Nelson -- added at the trade deadline -- to a three-year contract extension worth $7.5 million annually. But that resulted in the Avs having just $1.2 million in cap space entering Friday, per PuckPedia. Given that the Avs have a six-player unrestricted free agent class -- led by Ryan Lindgren -- and it meant they needed to do something.

Coyle was one of the strongest candidates to get moved. His arrival at the trade deadline gave the Avs one of the best top-nine center dynamics in the NHL, behind Nathan MacKinnon and Nelson. But when a team is facing a cap crisis, does it make sense to pay a third-line center $5.25 million AAV when there are more team-friendly options available?

Wood was another potential trade candidate, given he has four years remaining at $2.5 million AAV. Injuries and inconsistencies led to his scoring just 13 goals the past two seasons with the Avs -- the same amount he had in his final full season with the New Jersey Devils.

But that also leaves the Avs needing to address their bottom-six forwards -- in addition to possibly retaining Lindgren -- along with anything else they seek to accomplish in free agency.

It's possible Brindley could help with that at some point in the future. The 20-year-old was one of the top prospects in the Blue Jackets' farm system, which is one of the strongest in the NHL. A second-round pick back in 2023, Brindley scored six goals and 17 points in 52 games while playing his first professional season in the AHL. Prior to the AHL, Brindley starred at Michigan, where he scored 25 goals and 53 points as a sophomore during the 2023-24 season.

At this point, the Blue Jackets have so much cap space that they can pick and choose what deals make sense. Especially if it involves working with a team that needs to create cap space like the Avs.

Coyle and Wood were a luxury in Colorado, but in Columbus they'll strengthen the bottom six while allowing the front office to focus elsewhere in free agency.

Entering Friday, the Blue Jackets had six UFA forwards, while Dmitri Voronkov is a restricted free agent. Adding Coyle gives them a third-line center with Sean Monahan and Adam Fantilli on the top two lines. Wood gives them a winger that can be used on the fourth line (or potentially higher); altogether, the Jackets now have 13 forwards who are either under contract or under team control as an RFA.

They also have more than $30 million in cap space, with the idea that some of that could be used on extensions for Dante Fabbro and Ivan Provorov.

Brinkley was one of their best prospects, but the Blue Jackets still have promising forwards in their system, including Cayden Lindstrom, Jordan Dumais and Luca Del Bel Belluz.