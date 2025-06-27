Open Extended Reactions

The Colorado Avalanche traded forwards Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, freeing up much-needed salary cap space hours before the NHL draft.

The Jackets sent forward Gavin Brindley, the 77th overall pick in this year's draft and a conditional 2027 second-round pick to Colorado.

Coyle, 33, was acquired by the Avalanche from Boston at the NHL trade deadline for a package that included center Casey Mittelstadt and the 61st overall pick. Coyle had two goals and 11 assists in 19 regular-season games and then one goal in 7 games in Colorado's first-round loss to the Dallas Stars. Coyle, whose natural position is at center, was a minus-4 in the series. He's entering the last year of a six-year contract with a $5.25 million cap hit and becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Wood had four goals and four assists in 37 games with Colorado, averaging a career-low 11:21 per game in ice time. He missed a chunk of the season with a back injury. Wood is signed through 2029 with a $2.5 million cap hit.

"Charlie is an experienced, two-way player that adds size and versatility to our group, while Miles is one of the fastest skaters in the NHL who provides great energy and physicality," said Columbus GM Don Waddell. "Beyond being outstanding players, both are high-character people who will fit in perfectly with our group and what we are building here in Columbus."

Brindley, 20, was drafted 34th overall in 2023 out of the University of Michigan. After playing one game with Columbus in 2023-24, he spent the entirety of last season with the AHL Cleveland Monsters. Brindley won a gold medal with the United States at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship after finishing second on the team with 10 points in seven games.

The Avalanche now have just under $9 million in salary cap space following the trade.