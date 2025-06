Open Extended Reactions

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Haydn Fleury agreed to a two-year, $1.9 million contract extension Saturday.

Fleury, 28, recorded seven assists and averaged 15:56 of ice time during 39 games this past season.

He has 44 points (10 goals, 34 assists) in 307 career games with the Carolina Hurricanes, Anaheim Ducks, Seattle Kraken, Tampa Bay Lightning and Jets.

The Hurricanes drafted the Saskatchewan native with the seventh overall pick of the 2014 NHL draft.