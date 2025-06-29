Matthew Schaefer gets emotional after being selected by the New York Islanders with the first overall pick of the 2025 NHL draft. (2:28)

The 2025 NHL draft that took far too long has mercifully finished. Suffice to say, any of the 26 teams who voted for decentralization, you get a Z for that. Not an F, a Z. Let's never do that again. Back to centralization, please.

Every team is getting a draft grade, regardless of how many players they selected. The grades are based upon the value each team extracted with their picks. So, a team with three first-round picks might have a lower grade than a team with three total picks because they reached on players and could've added significantly more talent to their organization, while the team with three picks added value and talent with each selection.

The grade is weighted against the expectation of what they should reasonably have done with the selections based on my model and team need. Reaching on a player to address a team need while leaving a higher-value player on the board is going to lower the grade. When a team is drafting in the top 16, it is because that team wasn't good enough for the playoffs and the organization needs talent. Ditto for teams with multiple first-round picks -- those aren't acquired unless valuable players are being traded away for purposes of rebuilding or retooling.

Trade scenarios will be considered, because it is a good strategy to accumulate value by moving down, or acquiring players that fit the organizational timeline. A team that trades back, acquiring multiple selections and extracts value with those selections will likely be graded higher than a team who traded up to select "their guy." A team like the Montreal Canadiens, who traded multiple picks to acquire and extend a top-4 defenseman in Noah Dobson will have that factored into their grade because they entered the draft with those assets and used them to acquire an asset that aligns with their organizational goals.

Here is every team's grade for the 2025 draft:

ESPN Illustration

A grades

New York Islanders ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 1 1 Matthew Schaefer D CAN 6-2 186 Erie (OHL) 1 16 Victor Eklund RW SWE 5-11 169 Djurgarden (Sweden-2) 1 17 Kashawn Aitcheson D CAN 6-2 199 Barrie (OHL) 2 42 Daniil Prokhorov RW RUS 6-6 219 Dynamo St. Petersburg Jr. (Russia Jr.) 3 74 Luca Romano C CAN 6-0 177 Kitchener (OHL) 4 106 Tomas Poletin LW CZE 6-2 206 Pelicans (Finland) 5 138 Sam Laurila D USA 6-1 191 Fargo (USHL) 6 170 Burke Hood G CAN 6-4 202 Vancouver (WHL) 7 202 Jacob Kvasnicka RW USA 6-0 170 USNTDP (USHL)

For day one alone, the Islanders are getting an A+ -- and if there were a higher grade, they'd be getting it. Adding a franchise defenseman in Matthew Schaefer who will not only impact the organization positively through his play, but is likely to become a future captain is incredible. However, it was also the trading of Noah Dobson, who was not going to re-sign and using those selections to nab the falling Victor Eklund and potential middle-pairing defender Kashawn Aitcheson that boosted the grade.

The Isles didn't overthink anything. You have to hit on your first-round picks, and every time they made a selection, they took quality players that confidently project to be impactful NHLers. There's a real chance the Isles added a franchise cornerstone, a top-six forward with a blend of hard and soft skill, and a tough-to-play-against defender with raw offensive potential.

On Day 2, GM Mathieu Darche continued stockpiling projectable NHL talent. Danill Prokhorov has the potential to become a high-end power forward, and Luca Romano should play NHL games in a middle-six role. Tomas Poletin is a reasonable bet on upside and Burke Hood in the late rounds is excellent value. This could be a franchise changing draft for the Islanders.

Boston Bruins

Grade: A

Boston Bruins ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 1 7 James Hagens C USA 5-11 186 Boston College (H-East) 2 51 William Moore C CAN 6-3 180 USNTDP (USHL) 2 61 Liam Pettersson D SWE 6-2 170 Vaxjo Jr. (Sweden Jr.) 3 79 Cooper Simpson LW USA 6-1 180 Shakopee (HIGH-MN) 4 100 Vashek Blanar D CZE 6-4 183 Troja Ljungby U18 (Sweden Jr. U18) 5 133 Cole Chandler C CAN 6-2 176 Shawinigan (QMJHL) 6 165 Kirill Yemelyanov C RUS 6-1 170 Yaroslavl Jr. (Russia Jr.)

The Bruins were the beneficiaries of some interesting decisions at the top of the draft, and managed to secure their top-line center for the future, and third best player in the draft, James Hagens. The Bruins have needed help up the middle for a few years, and Hagens is not far off from becoming an NHL star. He was one of the most valuable picks in the draft, simply because players with his talent and skill aren't available at No. 7 very often.

Following that up by drafting Will Moore and Cooper Simpson were value picks in their range, and both have legitimate NHL upside. They will take longer to get to the NHL, but I like Boston's accumulation of talent in the draft with those two as well as Liam Pettersson on the back end. There's a fair chance Boston gets four NHLers from this draft, including one absolute stud on their top line.

play 1:48 Adam Sandler announces Bruins pick at NHL draft Adam Sandler gives a nod to his famous "Happy Gilmore" character to announce the Bruins picking Boston College's James Hagens with the seventh pick.

Carolina Hurricanes

Grade: A

Carolina Hurricanes ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 2 41 Semyon Frolov G RUS 6-3 203 Spartak Jr. (Russia Jr.) 2 49 Charlie Cerrato C USA 6-0 190 Penn State (BIG10) 2 62 Ivan Ryabkin C RUS 5-11 210 Muskegon (USHL) 3 67 Kurban Limatov D RUS 6-4 190 Dynamo Moscow Jr. (Russia Jr.) 3 87 Roman Bausov D RUS 6-5 179 Dynamo St. Petersburg Jr. (Russia Jr.) 6 183 Viggo Nordlund LW SWE 5-9 168 Skelleftea Jr. (Sweden Jr.) 7 221 Filip Ekberg RW SWE 5-10 170 Ottawa (OHL)

I feel like we say this every year, but my goodness the Carolina Hurricanes did it, again. They got tremendous value in their trade back with the Canadiens, using those picks to draft two projectable NHL talents in Semyon Frolov and Charlie Cerrato. Frolov's stock grew as the season progressed, and he's got a real chance at becoming a 1B goaltender in a tandem. Both Ivan Ryabkin and Kurban Limatov provided a ton of value at their spots, and both have legitimate paths to become NHL players. Ryabkin in particular is a player that could become a real gem if he improves his consistency.

In the late rounds, I loved the Filip Ekberg and Viggo Nordlund selections as both are smaller, but highly skilled wingers with scoring potential in the NHL. There's a boom-or-bust quality to both of them, but if they hit, there's top-six scoring upside and those are exactly the types of players you should be swinging for in the late rounds. It's likely the Canes have to wait a few years for these players to have an impact, but they should get at least two or three from this draft class.

San Jose Sharks

Grade: A

San Jose Sharks ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 1 2 Michael Misa C CAN 6-1 182 Saginaw (OHL) 1 30 Joshua Ravensbergen G CAN 6-6 191 Prince George (WHL) 2 33 Simon (Haoxi) Wang D CHN 6-6 222 Oshawa (OHL) 2 53 Cole McKinney C USA 6-0 200 USNTDP (USHL) 3 95 Teddy Mutryn C USA 6-1 210 Chicago (USHL) 4 115 Ilyas Magomedsultanov D RUS 6-2 176 Yaroslavl Jr. (Russia Jr.) 4 124 Zachary Sharp D USA 6-1 180 Western Michigan (NCHC) 5 150 Max Heise C CAN 6-3 169 Penticton (BCHL) 7 210 Richard Gallant LW USA 5-8 166 USNTDP (USHL)

Any time you add the best forward (Michael Misa) and best goalie (Joshua Ravensbergen) in the draft, you're going to be happy. There's a real chance the Sharks come away with a starting goalie and an elite forward who scores over a point per game. That alone, would find them graded with at least a B+. Add in Simon Wang, the highest-drafted Chinese-born player in NHL history, with elite skating ability and a 6-6 frame, the Sharks added to every area of their prospect pool.

I thought Blake Fiddler would have been a more sound selection at 33, but the Sharks like Wang's raw ability and upside which is a decision I can get behind. If Wang hits, he's going to be an impactful defender in the NHL that many teams wish they'd drafted.

Getting Cole McKinney at No. 53 was great value as well. McKinney's got more offense to give and at a minimum, he'll be a bottom-six player that is reliable defensively and on the penalty kill. When all is said and done, there's a real chance the Sharks get four players from this draft, including a dual-threat, two-way center who is going to make the Sharks a matchup nightmare for teams over the next decade.

Anaheim Ducks ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 1 10 Roger McQueen C CAN 6-6 198 Brandon (WHL) 2 45 Eric Nilson C CAN 6-0 166 Djurgarden Jr. (Sweden Jr.) 2 60 Lasse Boelius D FIN 6-1 190 Assat Jr. (Finland Jr.) 3 72 Noah Read C CAN 6-0 170 London (OHL) 4 101 Drew Schock D USA 6-0 178 USNTDP (USHL) 4 104 Elijah Neuenschwander G CHE 6-5 199 Fribourg Jr. (Swiss Jr.) 5 136 Alexis Mathieu D CAN 6-4 197 Baie Comeau (QMJHL) 5 159 Emile Guite LW CAN 6-2 176 Chicoutimi (QMJHL) 6 168 Anthony Allain Samake D CAN 6-2 183 Sioux City (USHL) 7 200 Brady Turko RW CAN 6-0 167 Brandon (WHL)

Getting Roger McQueen, a player with top-five talent, at No. 10 is tremendous value for the Ducks. They add another big, powerful forward to their stable of young players, and McQueen's skill set is elite. If McQueen hits his ceiling, the Ducks have a unicorn, and someone who could dominate on both sides of the puck.

Eric Nilson in the second was another valuable selection. He's a reasonable bet to become a bottom-six contributor who the Ducks rely on to play secondary matchups and responsible defensive hockey. Neuenschwander is a more than reasonable bet in goal, and getting him in the late rounds adds to his value.

The Ducks likely added at least two quality NHLers to their organization today and got good value all over the board, while finally trading John Gibson -- the rumors can end.

Note: if there were bonus points for synergy, the Ducks would be getting an A+ for drafting McQueen, sending him to Disneyland and doing a photo op with Lightning McQueen. Here's hoping he wears No. 95 because the fun marketing opportunities would be plentiful.

Calgary Flames ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 1 18 Cole Reschny C CAN 5-11 180 Victoria (WHL) 1 32 Cullen Potter C USA 5-10 172 Arizona State (NCHC) 2 54 Theo Stockselius C SWE 6-3 196 Djurgarden Jr. (Sweden Jr.) 3 80 Maceo Phillips D USA 6-6 233 USNTDP (USHL) 5 144 Ethan Wyttenbach LW USA 5-10 180 Sioux Falls (USHL) 6 176 Aiden Lane RW CAN 6-1 193 St. Andrews College (HIGH-ON) 7 208 Jakob Leander D SWE 6-4 196 HV71 Jr. (Sweden Jr.) 7 211 Yan Matveiko LW RUS 6-1 150 CSKA Jr. (Russia Jr.)

Not only did the Flames address organizational needs with this draft class, they got significant value with the Cullen Potter and Aiden Lane picks, while getting Cole Reschny and Theo Stockselius in the right range. All of those players are going to need development time, but are reasonable bets to play NHL games.

Reschny and Potter are high-end upside picks with NHL attributes that could see them make an impact in the middle six. The Flames needed centers, and there's a decent chance that at least two of these players provide value at center for them. If Potter moves to the wing, he may flourish as a speedster with an excellent shot.

I liked the swing on Aiden Lane late in the draft, as he's a late bloomer who has some bottom-six upside. The Flames extracted a ton of value with their selections this weekend and should be pleased with their new group of young talent.

Detroit Red Wings ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 1 13 Carter Bear LW CAN 6-0 179 Everett (WHL) 2 44 Eddie Genborg RW SWE 6-2 205 Linkoping (Sweden) 3 75 Michal Pradel G SVK 6-5 199 Tri-City (USHL) 4 109 Brent Solomon RW USA 6-0 173 Champlin Park (HIGH-MN) 4 119 Michal Svrcek LW SVK 5-11 189 Brynas Jr. (Sweden Jr.) 5 140 Nikita Tyurin D RUS 6-0 174 Spartak Jr. (Russia Jr.) 6 172 Will Murphy D CAN 6-4 209 Cape Breton (QMJHL) 7 204 Grayden Robertson-Palmer C CAN 5-11 197 Phillips Andover Academy (HIGH-MA)

There's a lot to like about what the Red Wings did this weekend, and they likely nabbed at least two long-term NHL players in Carter Bear and Eddie Genborg. Bear was good value in the teens, and brings a projectable two-way game with high-end playmaking skills. As an added bonus, he's got some of the coveted hard skill teams were looking for because he plays in the dirty areas, wins puck battles and creates space for his teammates. He's two or three years away, but should be a quality top-six forward when he's ready.

I liked the Genborg selection as a good middle-six player that thrives with skill. He'll be a good complementary piece when he's ready.

Once the top tier of goalies were gone, I really liked the swing on Michal Pradel. The Red Wings aren't short on goaltending prospects, and he's another guy who has a chance to be an NHL goaltender. Count me as a fan of the Michal Svrcek pick in the fourth round because of his upside as a speedster with competitive bite. Add in the John Gibson trade -- which gives the Red Wings immediate help -- and they had a pretty good weekend.

Nashville Predators ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 1 5 Brady Martin C CAN 6-0 186 Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) 1 21 Cameron Reid D CAN 6-0 183 Kitchener (OHL) 1 26 Ryker Lee RW USA 6-1 185 Madison (USHL) 2 35 Jacob Rombach D USA 6-7 209 Lincoln (USHL) 2 58 Jack Ivankovic G CAN 6-0 173 Brampton (OHL) 4 122 Alex Huang D CAN 6-0 170 Chicoutimi (QMJHL) 6 163 Daniel Nieminen D FIN 6-0 187 Pelicans (Finland)

The Predators were a mixed bag for me in this draft. Did they get some high-end talent? Absolutely, without a doubt. Did they leave some high-end talent on the board? Unequivocally.

I understand betting on Brady Martin and why so many teams liked the player, but Nashville is starved for elite talent and left James Hagens and Porter Martone on the board. If Martin hits, he's a valuable playoff player, but there's not many scenarios where he's more valuable than Hagens or Martone.

I loved their swing on Ryker Lee, who could be an elite top-six forward if his skating improves. His offensive toolkit is one of the draft's best. Cameron Reid in the 20s was solid value, and he'll be a quality middle-pairing defender for years. I really liked the Jacob Rombach and Jack Ivankovic selections, too. The Preds needed a goaltender and if Ivankovic grows, he's got the foundation of talent to be the best goalie of the crop.

Philadelphia Flyers ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 1 6 Porter Martone RW CAN 6-3 204 Brampton (OHL) 1 12 Jack Nesbitt C CAN 6-5 186 Windsor (OHL) 2 38 Carter Amico D USA 6-6 232 USNTDP (USHL) 2 40 Jack Murtagh LW USA 6-1 198 USNTDP (USHL) 2 48 Shane Vansaghi RW USA 6-3 212 Michigan State (BIG10) 2 57 Matthew Gard C CAN 6-5 195 Red Deer (WHL) 5 132 Max Westergard LW FIN 5-11 161 Frolunda Jr. (Sweden Jr.) 5 157 Luke Vlooswyk D CAN 6-5 200 Red Deer (WHL) 6 164 Nathan Quinn C CAN 5-11 173 Quebec (QMJHL)

Strap in because this one was a ride!

The Flyers needed a center, passed on Hagens, but got Porter Martone. I love Martone's game and think he's got a ton of potential, but it feels like they went with size. Having said that, I'm not going to dock them grading points because Martone at No. 6 was excellent value. If his skating improves, he's going to be a stud.

The decision to trade up to No. 13 and select Jack Nesbitt not only left a ton of value on the board from a player perspective, they lost the pick value trade to their state rival. Nesbitt will be a solid third-line center, but I have some serious concerns about the Flyers drafting for size with a lower ceiling.

Outside of that, I loved the Carter Amico, Jack Murtagh, Shane Vansaghi and Matthew Gard picks. The Flyers clearly had a mission to get bigger and meaner, because every single pick was spent on a player with some level of size and competitive meanness that Rick Tocchet is going to love. The Flyers certainly got a lot better this weekend, but there is little doubt that some talent was left on the board.

play 2:00 Charles Barkley announces Porter Martone as No. 6 pick in NHL draft NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley helps the Flyers select Porter Martone with the sixth pick of the NHL draft.

Seattle Kraken ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 1 8 Jake O'Brien C CAN 6-2 177 Brantford (OHL) 2 36 Blake Fiddler D USA 6-5 220 Edmonton (WHL) 3 68 Will Reynolds D CAN 6-3 188 Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL) 5 134 Maxim Agafonov D RUS 6-2 198 Ufa Jr. (Russia Jr.) 7 205 Karl Annborn D SWE 6-1 188 HV71 Jr. (Sweden Jr.) 7 218 Loke Krantz RW SWE 6-2 192 Linkoping Jr. (Sweden Jr.)

The Kraken got a lot better this weekend, particularly with their first two picks. Jake O'Brien projects as an offensively gifted top-six playmaking center. Seattle has a ton of quality young centers and whether they move one or two to the wing or trade one to address another need, the Kraken are well positioned because they constantly draft the best available players.

Blake Fiddler is another example of that, with the Kraken grabbing a first-round talent in the second round. He's very likely to be a middle-pair defender that plays shutdown minutes. Not only does Seattle address an organizational need, they get excellent value.

I liked the Will Reynolds and Maxim Agafonov picks as well. Both have some NHL-caliber traits and are worthy swings where the Kraken took them. Overall, another good draft for Seattle.

Winnipeg Jets ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 1 28 Sascha Boumedienne D FIN 6-2 184 Boston University (H-East) 3 92 Owen Martin C CAN 6-0 185 Spokane (WHL) 5 156 Viktor Klingsell RW SWE 5-10 188 Skelleftea Jr. (Sweden Jr.) 6 188 Edison Engle D USA 6-2 175 Dubuque (USHL) 7 220 Jacob Cloutier RW CAN 5-10 171 Saginaw (OHL)

I, for one, loved what the Jets with their draft capital. Adding Sascha Boumedienne to a prospect pool that is razor thin on defense was tidy work. He's mobile, saw significant development in his defensive play and should become a quality middle-pairing defender and PP2 guy if his decision making improves.

Viktor Klingsell was a high-value addition when the Jets grabbed him. He was one of the best skilled players taken in the late rounds, and that's exactly the type of player you take in the fifth. If he fills out, there's a middle-six player in there.

I also really liked the Owen Martin and Jacob Cloutier picks. Martin plays a pro-style game that should see him develop into a depth player, while Cloutier is a home run hack at a smaller player who is highly competitive and could be a nice addition if his skating improves. The Jets got good value with all their picks, swung on talent and improved their prospect pool.

B grades

Chicago Blackhawks ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 1 3 Anton Frondell C SWE 6-2 204 Djurgarden (Sweden-2) 1 25 Vaclav Nestrasil RW CZE 6-6 185 Muskegon (USHL) 1 29 Mason West C USA 6-7 218 Edina (HIGH-MN) 3 66 Nathan Behm RW CAN 6-2 202 Kamloops (WHL) 4 98 Julius Sumpf C DEU 6-2 190 Moncton (QMJHL) 4 107 Parker Holmes LW CAN 6-4 222 Brantford (OHL) 6 162 Ashton Cumby D CAN 6-5 216 Seattle (WHL) 7 194 Ilya Kanarsky G RUS 6-3 180 AKM Tula Jr. (Russia Jr.)

The Blackhawks clearly had a modus operandi here, and it was "big dudes who can skate."

I liked Anton Frondell at No. 3, but they definitely left talent on the board with Hagens to opt for Frondell's size. He's likely going to be a top-line forward, so you can't be too upset with that organizational decision.

Both Vaclav Nestrasil and Mason West were a little high for my liking, but both of them are very raw, long-runway type projects with sky-high upside. Given the prospect cupboards, Chicago can afford to take those kinds of swings because both of them could end up as middle-six complementary pieces that are incredibly difficult to play against. At a minimum, they bet on big guys with skill and I can get behind that.

Nathan Behm and Julius Sumpf provided good value at their respective slots, and I think there's a chance that one of them plays NHL games. Certainly, the Blackhawks should get two or three NHL players from this crop of picks, but their development staff is going to be tested.

Montreal Canadiens ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 2 34 Alexander Zharovsky RW RUS 6-1 163 Ufa Jr. (Russia Jr.) 3 69 Hayden Paupanekis C CAN 6-5 202 Kelowna (WHL) 3 81 Bryce Pickford D CAN 6-1 183 Medicine Hat (WHL) 3 82 Arseni Radkov G BLR 6-4 194 Tyumen Jr. (Russia Jr.) 4 113 L.J. Mooney C USA 5-8 160 USNTDP (USHL) 5 145 Alexis Cournoyer G CAN 6-3 195 Cape Breton (QMJHL) 6 177 Carlos Handel D DEU 6-1 174 Halifax (QMJHL) 6 189 Andrew MacNiel D CAN 6-3 196 Kitchener (OHL) 7 209 Maxon Vig D USA 6-2 212 Cedar Rapids (USHL)

The Canadiens had themselves a weekend. Trading away the selections that amounted to Victor Eklund and Kashawn Aitcheson to acquire Noah Dobson fit their timeline, but that may turn out to be a hefty price.

They love Alexander Zharovsky and it is easy to see why, but gave up quite a bit of pick value to get him. Nevertheless, I like Zharovsky's game, and he should be a quality complementary player in the middle six.

In the middle rounds, I absolutely loved the selections of Hayden Paupenakis, Bryce Pickford and personal favorite -- L.J. Mooney. All of those players have legitimate NHL upside to varying degrees. Mooney's small, but his compete level and offensive abilities provided outstanding value. Paupenakis should become a bottom-6 player and Pickford is a great bet on an overage defenseman with scoring ability.

All in all, it's hard not to be happy with the weekend, even if they parted with some very valuable assets to get their guys.

Ottawa Senators ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 1 23 Logan Hensler D USA 6-3 198 Wisconsin (BIG10) 3 93 Blake Vanek RW USA 6-3 205 Stillwater (HIGH-MN) 4 97 Lucas Beckman G CAN 6-2 182 Baie Comeau (QMJHL) 5 149 Dmitri Isayev LW RUS 5-9 148 Yekaterinburg Jr. (Russia Jr.) 6 181 Bruno Idzan LW CRO 6-0 195 Lincoln (USHL) 7 213 Andrei Trofimov G RUS 6-2 187 Magnitogorsk Jr. (Russia Jr.)

Friday night was a banner night for the Senators. Trading back two spots and acquiring the pick that allowed them to trade for Jordan Spence while extracting tremendous value with Logan Hensler at No. 23 is high-end asset management. I really like Hensler's game and believe he has the tools to become a solid 2nd or 3rd defender who would complement Jake Sanderson very well. The fact that he's right-handed and very mobile with an NHL frame makes him very valuable.

The Senators are thin in goal, and taking a swing on Lucas Beckman was a decision that made a lot of sense. Bruno Idzan is a high-upside bet, and worthwhile one based on his USHL production. He's got the potential to be a late bloomer that contributes in a depth role.

Washington Capitals ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 1 27 Lynden Lakovic LW CAN 6-4 200 Moose Jaw (WHL) 2 37 Milton Gastrin C SWE 6-1 194 Modo Jr. (Sweden Jr.) 3 96 Maxim Schafer LW DEU 6-4 182 Eisbaren Berlin (Germany) 5 155 Jackson Crowder C USA 6-3 184 Chicago (USHL) 6 180 Aron Dahlqvist D SWE 6-3 205 Brynas Jr. (Sweden Jr.)

The Capitals extracted excellent value with their first two picks in the draft, and both players are solid bets to become middle-six contributors at the NHL level.

Lynden Lakovic has the potential to be a big, dual-threat producer and would be even more exciting if he learns to use his 6-4 frame to physically impose himself on opponents. The ceiling is high for Lakovic, and getting a top-15 player at No. 27 is good work.

Milton Gastrin is one of the more complete players in the draft and shouldn't be far off from the NHL. He's got third-line center written all over him, and could provide more offense than most think.

Outside of that, I liked the selection of Maxim Schaefer, who has more skill than most of the players taken in the fourth round. Given what they had, the Caps got good value and came away with at least two players that should play impactful roles in their lineup.

Los Angeles Kings

Grade: B

Los Angeles Kings ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 1 31 Henry Brzustewicz D USA 6-2 203 London (OHL) 2 59 Vojtech Cihar LW CZE 6-1 180 Karlovy Vary (Czechia) 3 88 Kristian Epperson LW USA 6-0 180 Saginaw (OHL) 4 120 Caeden Herrington D USA 6-2 204 Lincoln (USHL) 4 125 Jimmy Lombardi C CAN 6-0 175 Flint (OHL) 5 152 Petteri Rimpinen G FIN 6-0 176 K-Espoo (Finland) 6 184 Jan Chovan C SVK 6-3 190 Tappara Jr. (Finland Jr.) 7 196 Brendan McMorrow C USA 6-0 173 Waterloo (USHL) 7 216 William Sharpe D CAN 6-0 195 Kelowna (WHL)

The Kings had a fine draft -- nothing to be overly excited about and nothing to be disappointed with, either.

They got some value with Jimmy Lombardi, who has projectable NHL play driving ability and skill. If his speed improves, he could really pop. Petteri Rimpinen was another value-added pick in the late rounds, and worth the swing based on his development curve. Kristian Epperson provided value in the third round as an overager, and should fit nicely in a third-line role when he's ready.

Henry Brzustewicz was a fine pick, but the Kings took him a little early considering some of the other valuable defensemen on the board at No. 31. They're betting that his development skyrockets in London, which they'll need if he's going to provide value in a second-pair role. Vojtech Cihar was a bit rich for me in the second round because he lacks upside, but I don't doubt he'll be an NHL contributor in the bottom six.

Minnesota Wild

Grade: B

Minnesota Wild ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 2 52 Theodor Hallquisth D SWE 6-2 186 Orebro Jr. (Sweden Jr.) 4 102 Adam Benak C CZE 5-8 164 Youngstown (USHL) 4 121 Lirim Amidovski RW CAN 6-1 180 North Bay (OHL) 4 123 Carter Klippenstein C CAN 6-3 180 Brandon (WHL) 5 141 Justin Kipkie D CAN 6-4 208 Victoria (WHL)

The Wild didn't give Judd Brackett a lot to work worth, but there was value to be had with their selections.

There's more offense to give with Theodor Hallquisth, and next season in the SHL will go a long way to determining what his NHL projection is likely to be. At minimum, he's a reliable puck mover who has the tools to be a depth defender if his skating improves.

The real value came from selecting Adam Benak, who is one of the best skaters and smartest players in the draft class. But he's small, so of course he fell. He was by far the most skilled player available in the fourth round, and if he grows a couple inches, he's got the special talent to be a top-six player. I liked the Justin Kipkie selection, he was one of the best overage defensemen available in the draft and a worthwhile bet.

New Jersey Devils

Grade: B

New Jersey Devils ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 2 50 Conrad Fondrk C USA 6-0 202 USNTDP (USHL) 2 63 Ben Kevan RW USA 6-1 179 Des Moines (USHL) 3 90 Mason Moe C USA 6-2 192 Madison (USHL) 4 99 Trenten Bennett G CAN 6-8 205 Kemptville (CCHL) 4 114 Gustav Hillstrom C SWE 6-2 174 Brynas Jr. (Sweden Jr.) 6 161 David Rozsival RW CZE 6-1 188 Liberec Jr. (Czechia Jr.) 6 178 Sigge Holmgren D SWE 6-1 186 Brynas U18 (Sweden Jr. U18)

The Devils were a mixed bag, drafting guys with good value and a few head scratchers -- including a player who didn't play a single game this season (Sigge Holmgren).

I loved the Ben Kevan selection at the end of the second round. He's a great skater with good offensive qualities. Conrad Fondrk was another good upside bet with good passing and shooting skill. Both could become valuable members of a third line that contributes offensively.

I liked the Mason Moe and Gustav Hillstrom selections as well. They have a longer path to become NHL players, but both are good bets and decent value for the draft slot. The Devils did well for what they had.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Grade: B

Pittsburgh Penguins ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 1 11 Benjamin Kindel C CAN 5-11 180 Calgary (WHL) 1 22 Bill Zonnon RW CAN 6-2 185 Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL) 1 24 William Horcoff C CAN 6-5 203 Michigan (BIG10) 2 39 Peyton Kettles D CAN 6-6 195 Swift Current (WHL) 3 73 Charlton Trethewey D USA 6-1 200 USNTDP (USHL) 3 84 Gabriel D'Aigle G CAN 6-4 211 Victoriaville (QMJHL) 3 91 Brady Peddle D CAN 6-3 202 Waterloo (USHL) 4 105 Travis Hayes RW USA 5-11 175 Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) 5 130 Ryan Miller C CAN 6-0 177 Portland (WHL) 5 148 Quinn Beauchesne D CAN 6-0 184 Guelph (OHL) 5 154 Jordan Charron RW CAN 6-1 188 Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) 6 169 Carter Sanderson LW USA 6-1 196 Muskegon (USHL) 7 201 Kale Dach C CAN 5-10 165 Sherwood Park (BCHL)

Wes Clark loves to take big swings and he did it again. I absolutely love Benjamin Kindel as a player, and think there is real upside as a top-six forward, but I'm not convinced he's going to be better than some of the players they left on the board. Trading down to acquire a third first-round pick was great, but again, value was left on the board.

Bill Zonnon is going to be an NHLer, there is little doubt about that. He was in the right range and should be a valuable middle-six asset. I thought the Penguins could've traded back with the Will Horcoff pick, but I understand why they like him. If he hits his ceiling, he's going to be a solid complementary player in the middle six . Failing that, he's likely to top out in a depth role.

On Day 2, the Pens got excellent value Charlie Threthewey who could blossom into a 4th or 5th defender with excellent puck moving and defensive play. Peyton Kettles and Quinn Beauchesne were two other selections I liked, and both have legitimate NHL upside.

Utah Mammoth

Grade: B

Utah Mammoth ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 1 4 Caleb Desnoyers C CAN 6-2 182 Moncton (QMJHL) 2 46 Max Psenicka D CZE 6-5 185 Portland (WHL) 3 78 Stepan Hoch LW CZE 6-4 192 C. Budejovice Jr. (Czechia Jr.) 4 110 Yegor Borikov RW BLR 6-1 180 Minsk (Russia) 5 142 Ivan Tkach-Tkachenko G RUS 6-3 185 Ufa Jr. (Russia Jr.) 6 174 Ludvig Johnson D CHE 6-0 181 Zug (Swiss) 6 182 Reko Alanko D FIN 6-5 201 Jokerit Jr. (Finland Jr.)

Given the Mammoth's stated goal of adding size and tenacity up front, it was not surprising to see them draft Caleb Desnoyers. I would've elected for Martone if size was their goal, because he's got higher offensive upside, but Desnoyers is a solid bet to become a second-line, two-way center. He'll shoulder all the matchup pressure and free up the likes of Logan Cooley and Barrett Hayton to play offensively. It's a very understandable pick for the Mammoth.

I loved the selection of Max Psenicka in the second round. I think he's got a higher offensive upside than he's given credit for, with potential to become a quality shutdown defender on the second pair. Their other selections don't project to be NHL players, but the first two selections should be stalwarts in their lineup for years to come.

Vegas Golden Knights

Grade: B

Vegas Golden Knights ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 2 55 Jakob Ihs Wozniak RW AUS 6-3 190 Lulea Jr. (Sweden Jr.) 3 85 Mateo Nobert C CAN 6-0 166 Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL) 6 186 Alexander Weiermair C USA 6-1 190 Portland (WHL) 6 187 Gustav Sjoqvist D SWE 6-3 207 AIK (Sweden-2)

They didn't have a lot to play with, but I loved the Jakob Ihs Wozniak and Mateo Nobert selections. Ihs Wozniak has one of the best shots in the draft, and should score 20-25 goals per season in the NHL. Trading up to get a prospect who will have value around the league (before they inevitably trade him) is smart business. Getting a player with high 30s talent in the late stages of the second round is quality value.

Nobert is another good player that thrives with offensive talent and could become a quality complementary player down the line. He was a more than reasonable bet in the third round. For what they had to work with, the Golden Knights should be happy with how they fared.

Columbus Blue Jackets ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 1 14 Jackson Smith D CAN 6-4 199 Tri-City (WHL) 1 20 Pyotr Andreyanov G RUS 6-0 207 CSKA Jr. (Russia Jr.) 3 76 Malte Vass D SWE 6-3 195 Farjestad Jr. (Sweden Jr.) 5 160 Owen Griffin C CAN 5-10 160 Oshawa (OHL) 6 173 Victor Raftheim D SWE 6-4 181 Brynas Jr. (Sweden Jr.) 7 198 Jeremy Loranger C CAN 5-9 161 Sherwood Park (BCHL)

The Blue Jackets addressed a need and got great value by adding Jackson Smith in the middle of the first round. If Smith's offense continues to develop, there's a real chance the Blue Jackets drafted the second best defender of the class much later than they should have.

The Pyotr Andreyanov pick was a head scratcher, not because I don't believe in his potential -- but because he wasn't the top goalie on the board, and the Blue Jackets could have traded back to get him. Trading back would've been best if they wanted a goalie as there was an opportunity to grab the likes of Lakovic and Hensler, who would've been great organizational fits. Andreyanov is five or six years from playing in North America, which is a long time to wait for a first round pick, but upside as a 1B starter is attractive.

I also liked the Malte Vass selection and thought it provided value.

play 2:50 Johnny Gaudreau's wife announces the Blue Jackets' draft pick Meredith Gaudreau, Johnny Gaudreau's widow, joins the NHL draft to announce the Blue Jackets selecting Jackson Smith with the 14th pick.

Dallas Stars ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 3 94 Cameron Schmidt RW CAN 5-8 160 Vancouver (WHL) 4 126 Brandon Gorzynski C USA 6-2 185 Calgary (WHL) 5 146 Atte Joki C FIN 6-2 200 Lukko Jr. (Finland Jr.) 5 158 Mans Goos G SWE 6-6 199 Farjestad Jr. (Sweden Jr.) 6 190 Dawson Sharkey RW CAN 6-1 188 Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL) 7 222 Charlie Paquette RW CAN 6-2 207 Guelph (OHL)

The Stars not selecting until pick No. 94 and proceeding to get a top-40 player is very Dallas Stars of them.

Cameron Schmidt scored more than 40 goals in the WHL, and is one of the best goal scorers in the draft. But, he's short so teams decided to draft players with lower upside and projectable talent. He's a quality skater and players with two separating skills are almost never available at that spot. If Schmidt hits, we're going to be talking about how the Stars "did it again" just like they did with Logan Stankoven.

Outside of that, the Stars had nothing to write home about. The selection of Schmidt alone provided the highest value in the draft from ranking and projection to selection, something the Stars are all too familiar with. At some point, the skill and upside need to outweigh the height, because too many taken before him are far less likely to become NHLers.

St. Louis Blues ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 1 19 Justin Carbonneau RW CAN 6-2 205 Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL) 5 147 Mikhail Fyodorov RW RUS 5-11 152 Magnitogorsk Jr. (Russia Jr.) 6 179 Love Harenstam G SWE 6-2 196 Skelleftea Jr. (Sweden Jr.)

For what the Blues had to work with, they got some good value. I loved the selection of Justin Carbonneau at No. 19. If he puts it all together, he could be a premier power forward in the NHL with his size, skill and ability to create scoring opportunities. He's got some of the best upside in the draft, and could be a quality top-six forward for the Blues.

They didn't select until much later on Day 2, but I liked the Mikhail Fyordorov selection as a reasonable bet given his production in the MHL. He's got a long way to go, but the offensive creativity is exactly the type of thing for which the Blues should be swinging.

Vancouver Canucks ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 1 15 Braeden Cootes C CAN 6-0 186 Seattle (WHL) 2 47 Aleksei Medvedev G RUS 6-3 180 London (OHL) 3 65 Kieren Dervin C CAN 6-1 184 St. Andrews College (HIGH-ON) 5 143 Wilson Bjorck C SWE 6-0 165 Djurgarden Jr. (Sweden Jr.) 6 175 Gabriel Chiarot RW CAN 5-11 191 Brampton (OHL) 7 207 Matthew Lansing C USA 6-1 186 Fargo (USHL)

The Canucks' draft was fine. They left value on the board to take Braeden Cootes, but he's going to be a solid middle-six contributor and addresses the organization's pressing need for centers. They tried to trade that pick for immediate help, but in the end, Cootes was right in that range.

I loved the selection of Aleksei Medvedev, a pick that has Ian Clark's fingerprints all over it. He's big, he's moldable and he's got the mental makeup to be a tandem goalie in the NHL.

In a departure from previous years, the Canucks used most of their picks on players with scoring profiles and skill, something their prospect pipeline needs. They made reasonable bets on upside picks in the mid-rounds who will test their development staff. They left value on the board with Kieren Dervin, and could've swung on Schmidt or Mooney, but overall, a reasonable draft.

C grades

Buffalo Sabres ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 1 9 Radim Mrtka D CZE 6-6 218 Seattle (WHL) 3 71 David Bedkowski D CAN 6-5 221 Owen Sound (OHL) 4 103 Matous Jan Kucharcik C ITA 6-4 180 Slavia Jr. (Czechia Jr.) 4 116 Samuel Meloche G CAN 6-2 190 Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL) 5 135 Noah Laberge D CAN 6-1 187 Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL) 6 167 Ashton Schultz C USA 5-11 180 Chicago (USHL) 7 195 Melvin Novotny LW SWE 6-2 185 Leksand Jr. (Sweden Jr.) 7 199 Yevgeni Prokhorov G BLR 6-3 179 Dinamo-Shinnik Jr. (Russia Jr.) 7 219 Ryan Rucinski C USA 5-10 176 Youngstown (USHL)

Buffalo has a modus operandi that was quite a bit different from previous drafts, and it showed.

Radim Mrtka is a reasonable bet to play top-four minutes in the NHL, and fits the profile of big and hard to play against. That was a bit high for him and left significant talent on the board, but the Sabres clearly identified Mrtka as an organizational need.

David Bedkowski was a good selection as one of the most violent, physical defenders in the draft, and if he makes it, will be a nightmare in a depth role. There's a real chance that those are the only players who play NHL games for the Sabres in this draft class, as they departed from their previous MO of drafting high-end skill.

Edmonton Oilers ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 3 83 Tommy Lafreniere RW CAN 6-0 175 Kamloops (WHL) 4 117 David Lewandowski LW DEU 6-2 177 Saskatoon (WHL) 5 131 Asher Barnett D USA 6-1 200 USNTDP (USHL) 6 191 Daniel Salonen G FIN 6-3 185 Lukko Jr. (Finland Jr.) 7 223 Aidan Park C USA 6-1 188 Green Bay (USHL)

For a team that didn't have any high picks, or many picks at all, I liked the swings the Oilers took, particularly on Tommy Lafreniere and David Lewandowski. They don't have strong NHL projections by any means, but betting on their upside is a smart thing to do. I had those players going earlier than they did, giving the Oilers good value with their selections. If either Lafreniere or Lewandowski hit, they should provide complementary scoring in depth roles, something the Oilers will absolutely need while their contention window is open.

I debated docking the Oilers for not outbidding the Red Wings for John Gibson and addressing a significant organizational need, because the probability of Gibson helping the Oilers out in their contention window far exceeds the probability of any draft picks doing the same. With Joel Hofer re-signing with the Blues as well, the Oilers are going to have a tough time improving an area that desperately needs immediate help.

New York Rangers ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 2 43 Malcolm Spence LW CAN 6-1 190 Erie (OHL) 3 70 Sean Barnhill D USA 6-6 214 Dubuque (USHL) 3 89 Artyom Gonchar D RUS 6-0 156 Magnitogorsk Jr. (Russia Jr.) 4 111 Mikkel Eriksen C NOR 5-11 187 Farjestad Jr. (Sweden Jr.) 5 139 Zeb Lindgren D SWE 6-2 198 Skelleftea Jr. (Sweden Jr.) 6 166 Samuel Jung RW CZE 6-3 172 Karpat Jr. (Finland Jr.) 6 171 Evan Passmore D CAN 6-5 212 Barrie (OHL) 7 203 Felix Farhammar D SWE 6-1 185 Orebro Jr. (Sweden Jr.)

The entirety of this grade hinges on Malcolm Spence, who provided tremendous value for the Rangers in the second round. There is little doubt he will become a middle-six pest, and if the Rangers can sort out their development issues, he's got the chance to be a second-line winger.

Sean Barnhill is a fine selection, but probably a little high. There's NHL potential there with his skating, but he'll need to improve his decision making to be a depth NHL defender. I liked the swing on Mikkel Eriksen. He could become a depth-role player, but should comfortably become a quality AHLer. The Rangers left value on the board at every other selection.

Tampa Bay Lightning ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 2 56 Ethan Czata C CAN 6-2 178 Niagara (OHL) 4 108 Benjamin Rautiainen C FIN 6-0 174 Tappara (Finland) 4 127 Aiden Foster C CAN 6-2 182 Prince George (WHL) 5 151 Everett Baldwin D USA 6-0 178 St. George's School (HIGH-RI) 7 193 Caleb Heil G USA 6-2 196 Madison (USHL) 7 206 Roman Luttsev C RUS 6-0 170 Yaroslavl Jr. (Russia Jr.) 7 212 Grant Spada D CAN 6-5 185 Guelph (OHL) 7 215 Marco Mignosa RW CAN 6-0 172 Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

There's not a ton to write home about when it comes to the Lightning's draft class, but I really liked Ethan Czata selection. Lightning fans love Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel, and Czata is built in that mold. He's got good touch around the net and if he adds speed, has all the tools to become a pesky middle-six contributor that is a nightmare to play against because of his physical nature.

I liked the swing on Benjamin Rautiainen because if fills out, he's a brilliant shooter with good puck skill. If he hits, he's got the potential to be a complementary scorer in the NHL. Outside of that, he's likely a high-end AHL player that can fill in when injuries occur.

D grades

Florida Panthers ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 4 112 Mads Kongsbak Klyvo LW DNK 6-2 194 Frolunda Jr. (Sweden Jr.) 4 128 Shea Busch LW CAN 6-2 208 Everett (WHL) 5 129 Shamar Moses RW CAN 6-1 200 North Bay (OHL) 6 192 Arvid Drott RW SWE 6-0 187 Djurgarden Jr. (Sweden Jr.) 7 197 Brendan Dunphy D USA 6-5 207 Wenatchee (WHL) 7 224 Yegor Midlak G RUS 6-6 176 Spartak Jr. (Russia Jr.)

When you win back to back Stanley Cups, you're probably not going to have an elite draft because you don't have many picks.

I'm a fan of the Shamar Moses pick, and think he provides value at that spot with an outside chance to play NHL games. The Panthers are unlikely to get NHL players from this crop of prospects, but the Moses pick bumps their grade up because he has an NHL projection in a depth role, something the Panthers will need if they intend to keep their contention window open for the next few years.

Colorado Avalanche

Grade: D

Colorado Avalanche ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 3 77 Francesco Dell'elce D CAN 6-1 180 UMass (H-EAST) 4 118 Linus Funck D SWE 6-3 183 Lulea Jr. (Sweden Jr.) 7 214 Nolan Roed C USA 5-11 186 Tri-City (USHL)

They didn't have many picks, and I didn't love what they did with any of them. I thought they left talent on the board with each of their selections, and didn't take any players with an NHL projection. Given their contention window and few draft picks, I would've liked to have seen them swing on higher upside, because contenders need to hit on those players to keep that window open longer.

Francesco Dell'Elce has a chance to be a depth defender, but as an overager, his development runway is shorter. It's probable the Avs don't get any NHLers from their draft, with Dell'Elce being the only one with an outside shot at bottom-pair minutes.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Grade: D

Toronto Maple Leafs ROUND OVERALL NAME POS COUNTRY HT WT TEAM 2 64 Tinus Luc Koblar C SVN 6-4 189 Leksand Jr. (Sweden Jr.) 3 86 Tyler Hopkins C CAN 6-1 184 Kingston (OHL) 5 137 William Belle RW CHN 6-4 225 USNTDP (USHL) 5 153 Harry Nansi RW CAN 6-3 186 Owen Sound (OHL) 6 185 Rylan Fellinger D CAN 6-4 196 Flint (OHL) 7 217 Matthew Hlacar LW CAN 6-3 201 Kitchener (OHL)

It feels like the Maple Leafs hired one of the best talent evaluators in hockey, but then gave him an edict instead of letting him cook. GM Brad Treliving has made it very clear that he wants size in this lineup, but the Leafs left far too much skill and upside on the board to accomplish that.

There is a very real possibility the Leafs get one depth NHLer (Tyler Hopkins) from this draft class, and that's it. A lot of the players they selected are very raw, with size being their best attribute. When you leave players like Behm, Limatov, Thretheway, Mooney and Schmidt on the board who have legitimate NHL upside in valuable roles, it feels like a choice