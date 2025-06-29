Open Extended Reactions

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Dante Fabbro signed a four-year, $16.5 million contract Sunday.

Fabbro, 27, was a pending unrestricted free agent.

He recorded 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) and a plus-20 rating in 68 games last season split between the Nashville Predators and Blue Jackets.

Fabbro, who was playing on a one-year, $2.5 million contract, was claimed off waivers by Columbus on Nov. 10.

"Dante was a great addition to our team last season and keeping him in Columbus was a priority," Blue Jackets club president and general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. "He is a smart, versatile defenseman who moves the puck very well and can play in all situations. We are thrilled that he will continue to be an important part of our club moving forward."

Fabbro has totaled 98 points (25 goals, 73 assists) and a plus-29 rating in 377 career games split between Nashville and Columbus. He was selected by the Predators with the 17th pick of the 2016 NHL draft.