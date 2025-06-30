David Pastrnak lasers a pass in front of the net to Morgan Geekie, who taps it in for the Bruins. (0:39)

Boston Bruins forward Morgan Geekie was rewarded for his breakout season with a six-year, $33 million contract, the team announced on Sunday night.

The 26-year-old had career highs of 33 goals and 57 points in 77 games while completing the two-year contract he signed when he joined the Bruins. Geekie has five full NHL seasons of experience and was eligible to become a restricted free agent once the league's signing period opens on Tuesday.

The deal will carry a $5.5 million salary-cap hit, and keep him entrenched in a developing forward group for first-year coach Marco Sturm.

Star winger David Pastrnak had 106 points last season for the Bruins, but no one else topped 50 other than Geekie, a 2017 third-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes, who averaged 16:55 time on the ice.

The Bruins also re-signed center Marat Khunsnutdinov and defenseman Michael Callahan earlier Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.