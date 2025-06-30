Open Extended Reactions

The operators of Xcel Energy Center, home of the NHL's Minnesota Wild and PWHL's Minnesota Frost, announced a name change for the facility on Monday.

The 18,000-seat arena in downtown Saint Paul will be known as Grand Casino Arena starting on Sept. 3.

Paul Battaglia/Associated Press

Minnesota Sports & Entertainment signed a 14-year naming rights partnership with the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, owners of the building.

"Grand Casino Arena will serve as the anchor of a dynamic entertainment district that transforms downtown Saint Paul," said Craig Leipold, majority owner and principal investor in Minnesota Sports & Entertainment. "The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe has been a strong supporter of and investor in this city. We are thrilled for their partnership and support of the arena."

Xcel Energy had held the naming rights since the building opened in 2000.

"This is more than a name change -- it's a signal of where we're headed as a business," said Ronda Weizenegger, chief executive officer of Grand Casino. "Grand Casino Arena represents the strength of tribal enterprise, and our ongoing investment in Minnesota's future. We're proud to partner with the Minnesota Wild to bring this vision to life."