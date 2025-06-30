Open Extended Reactions

Veteran winger and two-time Stanley Cup champion Vladimir Tarasenko is now on his fifth team since 2023 with the Detroit Red Wings trading him to the Minnesota Wild on Monday for future considerations.

Tarasenko was a free agent signing last summer when he agreed to a two-year contract with the Red Wings worth $4.75 million annually. His lone season in Detroit saw him finish with 11 goals and 33 points in 80 games while logging 14:46 in ice time -- the fewest he has recorded in either category in a season in which he played more than 64 games.

Going to Minnesota comes with the belief that he can be closer to the player he was in the 2023-24 season when he scored 23 goals and 55 points while playing for the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers. Tarasenko would help the Panthers win the first of their two Stanley Cups.

The Wild entered the offseason in need of more goals as they finished with the fewest goals of any team that reached the playoffs before losing in the first round to the Vegas Golden Knights in a series that saw the Wild lose three consecutive one-goal games with two overtime defeats.

PuckPedia projects that the Wild will have $12.961 million in cap space when the free agency window officially opens Tuesday in their attempt to possibly add another forward.

As for the Red Wings, moving on from Tarasenko gives them $23.161 million in available cap space in an offseason in which they've already traded for goaltender John Gibson as they seek to reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season.