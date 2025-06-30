How to watch NHL 'Free Agent Frenzy' on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

Let the free agent frenzy begin.

The NHL offseason rolls on with the signing period officially getting underway Tuesday at noon ET. Front offices will be looking to ink the player who can put their club in position to chase down the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

Where will Mitch Marner, Brad Marchand, Nikolaj Ehlers and other top free agents land? ESPN and TSN will have board-to-board coverage of every transaction with "Free Agent Frenzy" on ESPN+ and Disney+.

Here are key facts about ESPN's coverage of NHL free agency 2025:

When does "NHL Free Agent Frenzy" begin?

The program begins at 11 a.m. ET, an hour before the official start of the signing period.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action on ESPN+, Disney+ and in the NHL streaming hub.

How can fans access more NHL content from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NHL hub page for the latest news, analysis, stats, transactions and more.