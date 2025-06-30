Open Extended Reactions

Mitch Marner was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights -- with an eight-year extension in place, sources told ESPN on Monday. Forward Nicolas Roy will go to the Toronto Maple Leafs in return.

Marner's new deal will pay him a $12 million average annual value, according to sources. The 28-year-old was the biggest name entering Tuesday's NHL free agency, and a handful of teams were hoping to make pitches. Marner, 28, was the NHL's fifth leading scorer last season with 102 points -- 36 more than the next closest free agent. The winger was drafted by his hometown Maple Leafs at No. 4 overall in 2015.

The Maple Leafs knew that Marner was looking to test the free agent market at the end of the season -- and over the last few days worked with Vegas, which was known to be Marner's preferred destination, on a deal to recoup value. The Maple Leads held Marner's rights until just before midnight on Tuesday.

Had Marner become an unrestricted free agent, he would have only been able to sign for a maximum of seven years with his new team.

Marner just finished a six-year deal that paid him $10.9 million annually. Marner, who played for Team Canada at Four Nations and likely will make their Olympic team also, has 221 goals and 741 points in nine NHL seasons.