The Edmonton Oilers on Monday re-signed veteran defenseman Evan Bouchard to a four-year contract, according to multiple reports, avoiding free agency with one of their most valued blueliners.

The extension is worth $42 million, according to TSN, with an average annual value of $10.5 million.

Bouchard, 25, has been a part of back-to-back Western Conference titles in Edmonton. He has been able to take advantage of the Oilers' high-octane offense, producing 14 goals and 67 points in 82 games last season.

Though he struggled, at times, in the Stanley Cup Final this month against the Florida Panthers, he did finish with seven goals and 23 points during Edmonton's playoff run.

A 2018 first-round pick of the Oilers, Bouchard has developed into an any-shift defenseman for Edmonton. He can used on the power play or penalty kill, and last season he posted a career-high average of 23 minutes, 27 seconds of ice time.