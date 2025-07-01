A rebound falls right to Patrick Kane, who buries a goal to cut the Red Wings' deficit against the Golden Knights. (0:27)

The active Detroit Red Wings signed veteran forward Patrick Kane to a one-year contract extension worth $3 million, the club announced on Monday night.

The deal allows Kane to avoid unrestricted free agency on Tuesday, and keeps the right wing on a club trying to make a strong push for the postseason.

At 36 years old, with limited long-term opportunities, Kane took a one-year deal with the Red Wings last summer, as well, with a $4 million salary-cap hit, and made the most of it. Though Detroit failed to qualify for the postseason in the Eastern Conference, Kane authored 21 goals and 59 points. It was his highest goal total since the 2021-22 season in Chicago, when he finished with 26.

His age is not slowing his minute count, either. With the Red Wings last season, he played in 72 games last season, averaging 17:58 time on the ice. This season will be an interesting one for Kane, as the 2007 No. 1 overall pick will turn 37 just before Thanksgiving, and depending on his start, he may warrant consideration to make Team USA's 2026 Olympic roster.

As he begins the season in the Motor City, he will sit third on the all-time list for goals by American-born players, 31 tallies away from Mike Modano in second place.

Over the weekend, the Red Wings acquired veteran goaltender John Gibson, a workhorse in the pipes who has two years remaining on his contract. Earlier Monday, in a move to clear salary cap space for free agency, Detroit sent veteran winger and two-time Stanley Cup champion Vladimir Tarasenko to the Minnesota Wild for future considerations.