The Boston Bruins are acquiring winger Viktor Arvidsson from the Edmonton Oilers for a 2027 fifth-round draft pick.

Arvidsson, 32, had to waive the no-movement clause in his contract, which runs through next season, to facilitate the deal. The Bruins will take on his full $4 million salary.

Arvidsson was one of Edmonton's big splashes in free agency last year, but he did not pan out. He was a healthy scratch several times during the Oilers' run to a second straight Stanley Cup Final. Known as a productive scorer with a high motor throughout his 11-year career, he had just 15 goals in 67 games.

The Bruins, meanwhile, are looking for middle-six scoring depth as former player Marco Sturm embarks on his first season as coach. As Boston failed to make the playoffs last season and pivoted to becoming trade deadline sellers, David Pastrnak was the team's only forward with at least 60 points.

The Bruins have approximately $9 million in cap space remaining.

This is the second example of teams helping the Oilers shed salary in order to revamp their roster after making it to two straight Stanley Cup Finals. Last week, the Canucks traded for Evander Kane ($5.125 million cap hit) for a mid-round pick.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid is eligible for an extension, beginning on Tuesday. Although he and the Oilers have been in communication, a deal is not believed to be imminent.