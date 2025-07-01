Open Extended Reactions

James van Riemsdyk is signing a one-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

The deal is for $1 million against the salary cap but includes several bonus incentives that could earn him an additional $750,000, a source said. Van Riemsdyk spent last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Van Riemsdyk, 36, fills Detroit's need for a veteran up front. He posted 16 goals and 36 points last season and has reached double digits in goals in all of his previous 16 NHL seasons and can still make the most of his 6-foot-3 frame in front of the net, especially on the power play.

The Red Wings are looking to end a nine-year playoff drought. General manager Steve Yzerman has preached patience through a rebuild, bringing Detroit back to prominence through strong drafting. Yzerman made two significant moves last week in trading for goalie John Gibson and trading away winger Vladimir Tarasenko, who was not a fit during his one season.

Van Riemsdyk is 35 points shy of 700 for his career.