DETROIT -- Alex Delvecchio, a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame who helped the Detroit Red Wings win the Stanley Cup three times in the 1950s, has died. He was 93.

Delvecchio died at his home in Rochester, Michigan, according to a Red Wings spokesperson. A cause of death was not immediately available, though his family said in a statement released by the team that Delvecchio died peacefully Tuesday surrounded by loved ones.

"Alex was more than a hockey icon. He was a devoted husband, loving father, great grandfather, cherished friend and respected teammate to so many," the family said. "While the world knew him as an incredible hockey player with numerous accomplishments on the ice, we knew him as someone whose humility, strength, competitiveness, kindness and heart were even greater than his knew achievements."

Delvecchio spent his entire NHL career with the Red Wings from 1951-73, recording 1,325 points in 1,671 regular-season and playoff games. Playing alongside "Mr. Hockey" Gordie Howe, he was part of championship teams in 1952, '54 and '55, won the Lady Byng Trophy for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct three times and was a two-time All-Star.

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977, Delvecchio decades later was named one of the 100 greatest players in league history. During the '70s he had multiple stints as Detroit's general manager, head coach or both.

Delvecchio remains third in franchise history in games played behind Howe and Nicklas Lidstrom. His No. 10 hangs from the rafters as one of the storied organization's retired numbers.