The Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night signed veteran forward Andrew Mangiapane to a two-year contract that carries an average annual value of $3.6 million, the club announced.

Mangiapane had the right team and time to make a statement as a steady, depth forward last season. As the Washington Capitals raced to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the veteran closed out a three-year deal -- one that carried a $5.8 million salary cap hit -- with a flurry, toggling between the top three lines for a Washington team that scored in bunches.

In the end, he finished with 14 goals and 28 points, matching his goal total from 2023-24, his last season with the Calgary Flames.

At 29 years old, the jury is still out on if he can ever reach the heights of his career season in Calgary, where he had 35 goals and 55 points in 2021-22. But on the offensive-minded Oilers, he can be a menace in front of the net and might be able to replace some of the spark that former Oilers forward Corey Perry provided last season. Earlier Tuesday, Perry signed with the Los Angeles Kings.

Mangiapane did struggle in the postseason for Washington, though, authoring a one-goal performance in 10 games, as the Capitals bowed out in Round 2.