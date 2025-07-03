Nikolaj Ehlers scores the game-sealing empty-netter to secure the Game 5 win for the Jets over the Stars. (0:42)

The Carolina Hurricanes have made their splashy offseason signing, inking forward Nik Ehlers to a six-year, $51 million contract on Thursday.

Ehlers was the final prominent unrestricted free agent available after the league's new year officially opened on Tuesday.

"Nikolaj was the top free agent available on July 1, and we are proud that he's chosen to make Carolina his home," said GM Eric Tulsky. "He's a highly skilled winger who can really skate and will fit very well with our forward group."

The winger had spent his entire 10-year career to date with the Winnipeg Jets -- who drafted him ninth overall in 2014 -- collecting 225 goals and 520 points in 674 games. Ehlers has eclipsed the 20-goal mark in eight seasons already and he averaged nearly 16 minutes a game at both 5-on-5 and the power play.

The 29-year-old is coming off one of his best seasons ever after scoring 24 goals and grabbing 63 points in 69 games. Winnipeg won the franchise's first-ever Presidents' Trophy awarded to the league's top team on the strength of its 122-point campaign, and Ehlers added five goals and seven points in playoff games as the Jets battled through to a second-round postseason loss against Dallas.

Carolina has been trying to add a scoring winger like Ehlers long-term for over a year. Former GM Don Waddell brought in Jake Guentzel at the 2024 trade deadline to give the Hurricanes a boost, but Guentzel ultimately walked away in free agency. Then Tulsky tried to improve the Hurricanes up front by acquiring Mikko Rantanen in a trade with Colorado in January.

The partnership wasn't meant to be though, as Rantanen -- then a pending unrestricted free agent -- made it clear he wouldn't be re-signing with Carolina and so Tulsky was forced to trade him again (this time to the Stars). Tulsky had also tried to acquire then-Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner at the deadline, but Marner refused to waive his no trade clause to complete the transaction.

The Hurricanes could have used the help from somewhere. Carolina was a top 10 team offensively in the 2024-25 regular season, averaging 3.24 goals per game, but that number dipped below three in the playoffs and Carolina struggled especially in the Eastern Conference final against Florida to generate consistently up front.

Now the Hurricanes have a pure offensive threat in Ehlers who has committed to the franchise. He'll slide into a top-six role and should elevate potential new linemates like Sebastian Aho and Jesperi Kotkaniemi.