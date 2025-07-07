Open Extended Reactions

Restricted free agent defenseman Cam York and the Philadelphia Flyers have agreed to terms on a five-year contract worth $25.75 million, general manager Daniel Briere announced Monday.

York, 24, will count $5.15 million against the salary cap through the 2029-30 NHL season. That price could turn out to be a bargain with the upper limit rising from $88 million this past season to $113.5 million by 2027-28.

It takes care of perhaps the last important piece of offseason business for the Flyers as they try to shift from rebuilding to contending. They acquired Trevor Zegras in a trade from Anaheim last month and signed fellow center Christian Dvorak and backup goaltender Dan Vladar on the first day of free agency.

York, the 14th pick in the 2019 draft, had 17 points in 66 games last season after playing in all 82 games during the 2023-24 campaign. He was the final player on the roster without a contract.

He has skated nearly 21 minutes a game so far in his pro career, all with Philadelphia. He has 77 points in 235 games for the Flyers, who have not made the playoffs since 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.