SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah Mammoth re-signed center Jack McBain to a five-year contract worth $21.25 million on Monday.

McBain will count $4.25 million against the salary cap through the 2029-30 NHL season, which was announced a little more than 24 hours since the team elected salary arbitration with the restricted free agent forward.

"He is a big, strong, physical player who competes hard on a nightly basis and brings a gritty toughness to our group," general manager Bill Armstrong said. "Jack is an important part of the championship-caliber team we are building, and we look forward to having him back on our roster for the foreseeable future."

McBain, 25, is coming off setting a career high with 27 points and playing all 82 games. He was one of six players to skate in every game of the organization's first season in Salt Lake City.

"Jack's versatility as a player, his care for his teammates and his demonstrated willingness to do whatever it takes to win, are all critical elements to our future team success," president of hockey operations Chris Armstrong said.

McBain has 82 points in 241 games with the franchise, which moved to Utah from Arizona. Since debuting in April 2022, he ranks third in the league with 832 hits.