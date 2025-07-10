Open Extended Reactions

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers re-signed forward Mackie Samoskevich to a one-year contract on Thursday, the team announced.

The deal is worth $775,000, the league minimum, according to multiple reports.

Samoskevich, 22, played his first full season for Florida in 2024-25 and totaled 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists), 12 penalty minutes, 32 blocks and 134 hits in 72 regular-season games.

His 15 goals were seventh most by a rookie in club history, according to the Panthers, and five of the goals were game winners, tying Carter Verhaeghe for the team lead.

He also had one assist in four playoff games as the Panthers repeated as Stanley Cup champions.

"Mackie is a talented young forward who demonstrated skill and maturity well above his age in his first full NHL season," said Bill Zito, Panthers president of hockey operations and general manager. "He showcased his ability to slot into any hole in our lineup and find success this past season, which is a testament to both his play and character. We look forward to seeing him compete in our organization for years to come."

Samoskevich also appeared in seven regular-season games in the 2023-24 season.

Florida selected Samoskevich 24th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft out of the University of Michigan.