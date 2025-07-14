Open Extended Reactions

The NHL's board of governors and the NHLPA's membership have ratified a new collective bargaining agreement. The current CBA runs through the end of the 2025-26 season, with the new one carrying through the end of the 2029-30 season.

While the continuation of labor peace is the most important development for a league that has endured multiple work stoppages this millennium, there are a number of wrinkles that are noteworthy to fans.

ESPN reporters Ryan S. Clark, Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski break it all down for you here:

Draft recap: All 224 picks

Grades for all 32 teams

Winners and losers

When does this new CBA take effect?

The new NHL CBA is set to begin on Sept. 16, 2026 and runs through Sept. 15, 2030. Including the coming season, that gives the NHL five years of labor peace, and would make the fastest both sides have reached an extension in Gary Bettman's tenure as NHL commissioner.

It's also the first major negotiation for NHLPA head Marty Walsh, who stepped into the executive director role in 2023 -- Shilton

What are the big differences in the new CBA compared to the current one?

There are a few major headlines from the new CBA.

First are the schedule changes: the league will move to an 84-game regular season, with a shortened preseason (a maximum of four games), so each team is still able to play every opponent while divisional rivals have four games against one another every other season.

There will also be alterations to contract lengths, going to a maximum seven-year deal instead of the current eight-year mark; right now, a player can re-sign for eight years with his own team or seven with another in free agency, while the new CBA stipulates it'll be seven or six years, respectively.

Deferred salaries will also be on the way out. And there will be a new position established for a team's full-time emergency backup goaltender -- or EBUG -- where that player can practice and travel with the team.

The CBA also contains updated language on long-term injured reserve and how it can be used, particularly when it comes to adding players from LTIR to the roster for the postseason -- Shilton

What's the motivation for an 84-game season?

The new CBA expands the regular season to 84 games and reduces the exhibition season to four games per team. Players with 100 games played in their NHL careers can play in a maximum of two exhibition games. Players who competed in at least 50 games in the previous season will have a maximum of 13 days of training camp.

The NHL had an 84-game season from 1992 to 1994, when the league and NHLPA agreed to add two neutral-site games to every team's schedule. But since 1995-96, every full NHL regular season has been 82 games.

For at least the past four years, the league has had internal discussions about adding two games to the schedule while decreasing the preseason. The current CBA restricted teams from playing more than 82 games, so expansion of the regular season required collective bargaining.

There was a functional motivation behind the increase in games: Currently, each team plays either three or four games against divisional opponents, for a total of 26 games; they play three games against non-divisional teams within their own conference, for a total of 24 games; and they play two games, home and away, against opponents from the other conference for a total of 32 games. Adding two games would allow teams to even out their divisional schedule, while swapping in two regular-season games -- with regular-season crowd sizes and prices -- for two exhibition games.

The reduction of the preseason would also give the NHL the chance to start the regular season earlier, perhaps in the last week of September. Obviously, given the grind of the current regular season and the playoffs, there's concern about wear and tear on the players with two additional games. But the reduction of training camp and the exhibition season was appealing to players, and they signed off on the 84-game season in the new CBA. -- Wyshynski

play 1:49 Why Mitch Marner is a great fit for Vegas Greg Wyshynski reports on Mitch Marner getting traded from the Maple Leafs to the Golden Knights.

How do the new long-term injured reserve rules work?

The practice of teams using long-term injured reserve (LTIR) to create late-season salary cap space -- only to have the injured player return for the first game of the playoffs after sitting out game No. 82 of the regular season -- tracks back to 2015. That's when the Chicago Blackhawks used an injured Patrick Kane's salary cap space to add players at the trade deadline. Kane returned for the start of the first round, and eventually won the Conn Smythe as playoff MVP in their Stanley Cup win.

Since then, the NHL has seen teams such as the Tampa Bay Lightning (Nikita Kucherov 2020-21), Vegas Golden Knights (Mark Stone, 2023), Florida Panthers (Matthew Tkachuk, 2024) also use LTIR to their advantage en route to Stanley Cup wins.

The NHL has investigated each occurrence of teams using LTIR and then having players return for the playoffs, finding nothing actionable -- although the league is currently investigating the Edmonton Oilers use of LTIR for Evander Kane, who sat out the regular season and returned in the first round of the most recent postseason.

Last year, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said that if "the majority" of general managers wanted a change to this practice, the NHL would consider it. Some players weren't happy about the salary cap loophole.

Ron Hainsey, NHLPA assistant executive director, said during the Stanley Cup Final that players have expressed concern at different times "either public or privately" about misuse of long-term injured reserve. He said that the NHL made closing that loophole "a priority for them" in labor talks.

Under the new CBA, the total salary and bonuses for "a player or players" that have replaced a player on LTIR may not exceed the amount of total salary and bonuses of the player they are replacing. For example: In 2024, the Golden Knights put winger Stone and his $9.5 million salary on LTIR, given that he was out because of a lacerated spleen. The Golden Knights added $10.8 million in salary to their cap before the trade deadline in defenseman Noah Hanifin and forwards Tomas Hertl and Anthony Mantha.

But the bigger tweak to the LTIR rule states that "the average amounts of such replacement player(s) may not exceed the prior season's average league salary." According to PuckPedia, the average player salary last season was $3,817,293, for example.

The CBA does allow an exception to these LTIR rules, with NHL and NHLPA approval, based on how much time the injured player is likely to miss. Teams can exceed these "average amounts," but the injured player would be ineligible to return that season or in the postseason.

But the NHL and NHLPA doubled-down on discouraging teams from abusing LTIR to go over the salary cap in the Stanley Cup playoffs by establishing "playoff cap counting" for the first time. -- Wyshynski

What is 'playoff cap counting' and how will it affect the postseason?

In 2021, the Carolina Hurricanes lost to Tampa Bay in the Eastern Conference playoffs. That's when defenseman Dougie Hamilton famously lamented that his team fell to a Lightning squad "that's $18 million over the cap or whatever they are," as Tampa Bay used Kucherov's LTIR space in the regular season before he returned for the playoffs.

Even more famously, Kucherov wore a T-shirt that read "$18M OVER THE CAP" during their Stanley Cup championship celebration.

The NHL and NHLPA have attempted to put an end to this creative accounting -- in combination with the new LTIR rules in the regular season -- through a new CBA provision called "playoff cap counting."

By 3 p.m. local time or five hours before a playoff game -- whatever is earlier -- teams will submit a roster of 18 players and two goaltenders to NHL Central Registry. There will be a "playoff playing roster averaged club salary" calculated for that roster that must be under the "upper limit" of the salary cap for that team. The "averaged club salary" is the sum of the face value averaged amounts of the player salary and bonuses for that season for each player on the roster, and all amounts charged to the team's salary cap.

Teams can make changes to their rosters after that day's deadline, provided they've cleared it with NHL Central Registry.

play 1:54 How Aaron Ekblad, Panthers benefit from staying together Greg Wyshynski reports on Aaron Ekblad signing a new deal that keeps him with the Panthers for eight more years.

The "upper limit" for an individual team is the leaguewide salary cap ceiling minus any cap penalties for contract buyouts; 35-plus players or players with one-way contracts demoted to the minor leagues; retained salary in trades; cap recapture penalties; or contract grievance settlements.

The cap compliance is only for the players participating in a given postseason game. As one NHL player agent told ESPN: "You can have $130 million in salaries on your total roster once the playoffs start, but the 18 players and two goalies that are on the ice must be cap-compliant."

These rules will be in effect for the first two seasons of the new CBA (2026-28). After that, either the NHL or the NHLPA can reopen this section of the CBA for "good faith discussions about the concerns that led to the election to reopen and whether these rules could be modified in a manner that would effectively address such concerns."

If there's no resolution of those concerns, the "playoff cap counting" will remain in place for the 2028-29 season. -- Wyshynski

Did the NHL CBA make neck guards mandatory?

Professional leagues around the world have adjusted their player equipment protection standards since Adam Johnson's death in October 2023. Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers of England's Elite Ice Hockey League when he suffered a neck laceration from an opponent's skate blade.

The AHL mandated cut-resistant neck protection for players and officials for the 2024-25 season. The IIHF did the same for international tournaments, while USA Hockey required all players under the age of 18 to wear them.

Now, the NHL and NHLPA have adjusted their standards for neck protection in the new CBA.

Beginning with the 2026-27 season, players who have zero games of NHL experience will be required to wear "cut-resistant protection on the neck area with a minimum cut level protection score of A5." The ANSI/ISEA 105-2016 Standard rates neck guards on a scale from A1 to A9, and players are encouraged to seek out neck protection that's better than the minimal requirement.

Players with NHL experience prior to the 2026-27 season will not be required to wear neck protection. -- Wyshynski

What's the new player dress code?

The NHL and NHLPA agreed that teams will no longer be permitted "to propose any rules concerning player dress code."

Under the previous CBA, the NHL was the only North American major men's pro sports league with a dress code specified through collective bargaining. Exhibit 14, Rule 5 read: "Players are required to wear jackets, ties and dress pants to all Club games and while traveling to and from such games unless otherwise specified by the Head Coach or General Manager."

That rule was deleted in the new CBA.

The only requirement now for players is that they "dress in a manner that is consistent with contemporary fashion norms."

Sorry, boys: No toga parties on game days. -- Wyshynski

There is no dress code in the new CBA, but players must "dress in a manner that is consistent with contemporary fashion norms." Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Does the new CBA cover the Olympics beyond 2026?

Yes. The NHL and NHLPA have committed to participate in the 2030 Winter Olympics, scheduled to be held in the French Alps. As usual, the commitment is " subject to negotiation of terms acceptable to each of the NHL, NHLPA, IIHF and/or IOC."

And as we saw with the 2022 Beijing Games, having a commitment in the CBA doesn't guarantee NHL players on Olympic ice. -- Wyshynski

Did the NHL end three-team salary retention trades?

It has become an NHL trade deadline tradition. One team retains salary on a player so he can fit under another team's salary cap. But to make the trade happen, those teams invite a third team to the table to retain even more of that salary to make it work.

Like when the Lightning acquired old friend Yanni Gourde from the Seattle Kraken last season. Gourde made $5,166,667 against the cap. Seattle traded him to Detroit for defenseman Kyle Aucoin, and the Kraken retained $2,583,334 in salary. The Red Wings then retained $1,291,667 of Gourde's salary in sending him to Tampa Bay for a fourth-round pick, allowing the Lightning to fit him under their cap.

Though the NHL will still allow retained salary transactions, there's now a mandatory waiting period until that player's salary can be retained in a second transaction. A second retained salary transaction may not occur within 75 regular-season days of the first retained salary transaction.

Days outside of the regular-season schedule do not count toward the required 75 regular-season days, and therefore the restriction might span multiple seasons, according to the CBA. -- Wyshynski

Can players now endorse alcoholic beverages?

Yes. The previous CBA banned players from any endorsement or sponsorship of alcoholic beverages. That has been taken out of the new CBA. If only Bob Beers were still playing ...

While players remain prohibited from any endorsement or sponsorship of tobacco products, a carryover from the previous CBA, they're also banned from endorsement or sponsorship of "cannabis (including CBD) products." -- Wyshynski

What are the new parameters for Emergency Goaltender Replacement?

The NHL is making things official with the emergency backup goaltender (EBUG) position.

Breaking News from Emily Kaplan Download the ESPN app and enable Emily Kaplan's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

In the past, that third goalie spot went to someone hanging out in the arena during a game, ready to jump in for either team if both of their own goaltenders were injured or fell ill during the course of play. Basically, it was a guy in street clothes holding onto the dream of holding down an NHL crease.

Now, the league has given permanent status to the EBUG role. That player will travel with and practice for only one club. But there are rules involved in their employment.

This CBA designates that to serve as a team's emergency goaltender replacement, the individual cannot have played an NHL game under an NHL contract, appeared in more than 80 professional hockey games, have been in professional hockey within the previous three seasons, have a contractual obligation that would prevent them from fulfilling their role as the EBUG or be on the reserve or restricted free agent list of an NHL club.

Teams must submit one designated EBUG 48 hours before the NHL regular season starts. During the season, teams can declare that player 24 hours before a game. -- Shilton

What's the deal with eliminating deferred salaries?

The new CBA will prohibit teams from brokering deferred salary arrangements, meaning players will be paid in full during the contract term lengths. This is meant to save players from financial uncertainty and makes for simplified contract structures with the club.

There are examples of players who had enormous signing bonuses paid up front or had structured their deals to include significant payouts when they ended. Both tactics could serve to lower an individual's cap hit over the life of a deal. Now that won't be an option for teams or players to use in negotiations. -- Shilton

What's different about contract lengths?

Starting under the new CBA, the maximum length of a player contract will go from eight years to seven years if he's re-signing with the same club, and down to just six years (from the current seven) if he signs with a new team.

So, for example, a player coming off his three-year, entry-level contract could re-sign only with that same team for up to seven years, and he'll become an unrestricted free agent sooner than the current agreement would allow.

This could benefit teams that have signed players to long-term contracts that didn't age well (for whatever reason) as they won't be tied as long to that decision. And for players, it can help preserve some of their prime years if they want to move on following a potential 10 (rather than 11) maximum seasons with one club. -- Shilton

Under the current CBA, players can sign eight-year deals with their current team, as Aaron Ekblad did this offseason. Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire

What does the new league minimum salary look like? How does it compare to the other men's professional leagues?

Under the new CBA, the minimum salary for an NHL player will rise from $775,000 to $1 million by the end of the four-year agreement. Although gradual, it is a significant rise for a league in which the salary cap presents more challenges compared to its counterparts.

For example, the NHL will see its salary cap rise to $95.5 million in 2025-26, compared to that of the NFL in which Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's highest three-year average is $61.6 million.

So how does the new NHL minimum salary upon the CBA's completion compare to its counterparts in the Big 4?

The NBA league minimum for the 2025-26 season is $1.4 million for a rookie, while players with more than 10 years can earn beyond $3.997 million in a league that has a maximum of 15 roster spots

The NFL, which has a 53-player roster, has a league minimum of $840,000 for rookies in 2025, while a veteran with more than seven years will earn $1.255 million.

MLB's CBA, which expires after the 2026 season, has the minimum salary for the 2025 season set at $760,000, and that figure increases to $780,000 next season. -- Clark

Is this Gary Bettman's final CBA as commissioner?

Possibly. The Athletic reported in January that the board of governors had begun planning for Bettman's eventual retirement "in a couple of years," while starting the process to find his successor.

Bettman became the NHL's first commissioner in 1993, and has the distinction of being the longest-serving commissioner among the four major men's professional leagues in North America. He is also the oldest. Bettman turned 73 in June, while contemporaries Roger Goodell, Rob Manfred and Adam Silver are all in their early- to mid-60s.

That's not to suggest he couldn't remain in place. There is a precedent of commissioners across those leagues who remained in those respective roles into their 70s. Ford Frick, who served as the third commissioner of MLB, was 71 when he stepped down in 1965. There are more recent examples than Frick, as former NBA commissioner David Stern stepping down in 2014 when he was 71, and former MLB commissioner Bud Selig stepped down in 2015 at age 80. -- Clark