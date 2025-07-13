Open Extended Reactions

The Pittsburgh Penguins shored up the goaltending position Sunday, acquiring Arturs Silovs from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Chase Stillman and a 2027 fourth-round pick.

Silovs, 24, appeared in just 10 games for the Canucks this past season. However, the 6-foot-4 Latvian shined in the American Hockey League, where he led the Abbotsford Canucks to the Calder Cup Championship as the playoff MVP.

In 21 regular-season games with Abbotsford, Silovs went 14-5-2 with a .908 save percentage and a career-best 2.41 goals-against average. In leading the team to its first Calder Cup, he went 16-7 in 24 games with a 2.01 GAA and a .931 save percentage.

With five shutouts in the playoffs, Silovs fell one shy of the AHL all-time record during a single postseason. He also became just the fourth goaltender to earn playoff MVP honors.

Silovs, whose contract runs through the 2025-26 season, has compiled a 59-35-13 record with a .906 save percentage and a 2.58 GAA in parts of five AHL seasons. In three years with Vancouver, he appeared in 19 games (18 starts) with an 8-8 record, .880 save percentage and 3.13 GAA.