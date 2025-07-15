Open Extended Reactions

The Buffalo Sabres have signed restricted free-agent defenseman Bowen Byram to a two-year, $12.5-million contract extension, as speculation continues about his future with the team.

The deal carries an average annual value of $6.25 million against the salary cap.

The 24-year-old defenseman is coming off his most productive season in the NHL, with 38 points (7 goals, 31 assists) in 82 games with a plus-11 rating. Byram averaged 22:42 in ice time per game. The fourth overall pick in the 2019 NHL draft by Colorado, Byram has 110 points (33 goals, 77 assists) in 246 career games with the Avalanche and Sabres.

Byram had arbitration rights but elected not to use them. Instead, the Sabres decided earlier this month to take Byram to salary arbitration, which prohibited the defenseman from signing an offer sheet from another team.

It was expected Byram would elect to receive a two-year term in arbitration, which would take him to unrestricted free agency in 2027. Rather than go through a hearing, the two sides agreed to a new contract that gives Byram the third-highest AAV among Sabres defenseman behind Rasmus Dahlin ($11 million) and Owen Power ($8.35 million).

There has been speculation all offseason about Byram's future with the Sabres, including whether a team would tender him an offer sheet before Buffalo elected for arbitration. GM Kevyn Adams said earlier this month that the Sabres would have matched any offer sheet -- but admitted that Buffalo will entertain trade offers for the defenseman.

An offer sheet would have only brought back draft picks as compensation for the Sabres. Adams said he wasn't look to ship out Bryam for future assets, but rather for players that would help the Sabres now.

"We believe Bo is an excellent hockey player who can help our team win," Adams said. "If there's a deal out there that makes sense for us, that we think is going to improve our roster, we're open to it. If there's not, we're not in a situation where we're looking to move him out or move him for futures."

The Sabres are seeking to end an NHL record postseason drought, having last qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2011.