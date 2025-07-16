        <
          NHL schedule release: Bruins, Penguins lead top reveals

          play
          Bettman shares 4 Nations tournament success with McAfee (1:27)

          NHL commissioner Gary Bettman joins "The Pat McAfee Show" and details the success of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. (1:27)

          • ESPN staffJul 16, 2025, 06:46 PM

          The 2025-26 NHL season is slowly approaching and teams checked another offseason box on Wednesday by revealing their schedules for the upcoming campaign.

          Creativity abounded as squads looked to show off their upcoming calendar in distinctive ways. The Boston Bruins enlisted comedian Bill Burr to help unveil their schedule. The Pittsburgh Penguins went with a hospital theme. Dogs were brought in to help out the Toronto Maple Leafs with their reveal.

          Headlined by all those and more, here's a look at the social media schedule release posts from each NHL team.

