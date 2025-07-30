Open Extended Reactions

Restricted free-agent defenseman Dylan Samberg avoided a salary arbitration hearing and signed a three-year contract extension with the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

The Winnipeg Jets and defender Dylan Samberg avoided arbitration as he signed a three-year deal. /Icon Sportswire Matthew Pearce

While the team did not divulge the financial terms, multiple media outlets reported it was worth $17.25 million ($5.75 million average annual value).

Samberg, 26, recorded career-best totals in goals (six), points (20) and plus/minus rating (plus-34) in 60 games last season. He added three assists in 13 playoff games.

He has totaled 51 points (nine goals, 42 assists) in 216 career games since being selected by Winnipeg in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft.