Robert Fleming, the chairman of the U.S. Olympic Ice Hockey committee for the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" gold medal-winning team at the Lake Placid Olympics, died on July 31. He was 97.

Fleming was the chairman of the Olympic ice hockey committee for five Olympics, as well as serving as the vice president of USA Hockey from 1970-81. He was a director for USA Hockey for 33 years.

Robert Fleming

He received the Lester Patrick Award twice -- once for his work with the 1980 team and once for individual outstanding service to hockey. He was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame along with the 1980 team in 2004.

As a player, he played four seasons for the University of Minnesota and five years for the Rochester Mustangs of the U.S. Hockey League.

He had a 43-year career at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, including as the Chief Administrative Officer of the Mayo Clinic and Mayo Foundation.

Fleming is survived by his wife, Cynthia, as well as four children, 16 grandchildren as well as several great grandchildren.