Open Extended Reactions

When Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk raised the Stanley Cup over his head for the second straight season, the on-ice celebration included two of the most important people in his life: Father Keith Tkachuk, who played 18 seasons in the NHL; and brother Brady Tkachuk, captain of the Ottawa Senators.

Keith was smoking cigars and hoisting the Cup with Matthew around the arena. Brady was holding a beer and diligently avoiding contact with the Cup, as superstition dictates that an NHL player should never touch it if they've never won it before.

The celebration was another memorable moment for the Tkachuk boys and their father. This month, another one arrived: The trio graces the cover of EA Sports' NHL 26 Deluxe Edition.

"Growing up, Matthew and I dreamed of playing just like our dad," Brady Tkachuk said. "Even now, his influence on how we play and prepare remains huge. It's an honor to be featured on the cover. Having him standing alongside us makes the whole thing even better."

We spoke with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk recently about their video game history, the Panthers' wild offseason, Brady's future in Ottawa, Matthew's health heading into next season and their thoughts on the new NHL collective bargaining agreement.

But first, we asked two of the first players named to the 2026 U.S. men's Olympic ice hockey team about chasing gold. Responses were edited for length and clarity.

You guys became USA Hockey legends after the 4 Nations Face-Off, if you weren't already. Obviously, the tournament did not end the way Americans wanted. Is winning Olympic gold in the 2026 Winter Games in Italy the ultimate revenge on our friends in Canada?

MATTHEW TKACHUK: I don't even know if you look at it as revenge, but it's been a long time coming since USA Hockey's been at the top of the mountain. Canada's owned the Olympics or World Cups or even the world championships, although we got that back a little bit this year. They've been the leader in all of that and the team that we've all been trying to knock off.

I don't think it'd be as much as revenge than showing how far along USA Hockey has come. We've had some incredible players and national teams that we've looked up to our whole lives but that haven't gotten the job done. So, not only would winning [gold] accomplish dreams for us, but hopefully it would bring a lot of satisfaction for those guys that paved the way for us.

Brady, you play in a Canadian city while trying to win Olympic gold for the Americans. What's that dynamic like?

BRADY TKACHUK: Learning from experience, it's a little bit of a different position to be in. All the people that support you on a day-to-day basis, now they don't want you to win.

Your dream as kids is winning the Stanley Cup and winning a gold medal for your country. I know that's always been our two main goals. But we got into hockey, and a lot of people got into hockey, from the 1980 Miracle on Ice. And now, we have an opportunity to pave the way for the next generation of kids in the U.S. that maybe wouldn't be playing hockey if they didn't get to experience USA Hockey in the Winter Olympics and potential gold medals.

There's not just playing for ourselves in that locker room with that group, but you're really playing for your country and you're playing for the next generation of kids. And like Matthew said, you're playing for the guys that have paved the way, that are to be so supportive and fired up to be watching.

The Tkachuk brothers are two of the six players who have already been named for the 2026 Olympic team. Andrea Cardin/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey via Getty Images

You guys are NHL 26 cover athletes, along with your dad. We spoke to Keith recently, who reminisced about seeing the glow of a video game screen under the doors of your bedrooms, whether it was when you were younger or in Matt's case, when he was playing in Calgary. What's your brief history of playing video games together?

MATTHEW TKACHUK: Yeah, we would play. I think during COVID was probably the last time I religiously played, and that was when we were all under one roof before I had my house in St. Louis. Brady and I played a lot. NHL is definitely one of them. I think Brady has played more throughout his life than I have, and that was one of the things that he was much better at than I am. So, I didn't really play too much against him.

We played the game like how you'd probably expect us to play: Turn off all the penalties, make all the guys really big and fast. It was like prison rules NHL. So, it was a lot of fun.

BRADY TKACHUK: I honestly feel like we had a pretty religious routine. Right after school, if it was a nice day, out for roller hockey then dinner and then we were playing NHL. We try to sneak in a best-of-seven if it was early enough, but it was a lot of fun. Either we played together or most of the time, we're playing together against each other and it was a ton of fun.

Breaking News from Emily Kaplan Download the ESPN app and enable Emily Kaplan's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Now that you're in the NHL, what is the level of interest or concern among the boys when it comes to their EA Sports ratings? Do they still care?

MATTHEW TKACHUK: We don't talk about it too much. I know that there's one day, maybe it might be at the beginning of the year, which I guess is coming up here soon, where you go over your rating or you guess another player's rating. I think where they get pissed off is when you guess their rating and it's way lower than their actual rating is.

You've got to be careful with who the sensitive guys are on the team because you don't want that to actually affect them -- and you never know if it might. Hockey players are proud athletes. You want to have a decent rating.

BRADY TKACHUK: I'm probably one of the guys that will just play a game as the Sens to see where my rating is at, to see how good my guy is. This version is exciting because it's more individual-based. You can see within the game how I am in real life, and that's really cool and unique.

These ratings are always fun. And to be honest with you, I don't know what the rating is going into this year's game. I know they give a midyear bump and that's the goal: That hopefully I get a midyear bump because that means I'm playing well.

Matthew, your name was recently listed by the White House as being part of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, joining names like Wayne Gretzky and Mariano Rivera. How did you get involved in that?

MATTHEW TKACHUK: I'm not actually allowed to comment on that until it's official yet. So, I have to wait on that a little bit. But I promise in a few weeks, if that comes true, I'll answer that for you.

Let's talk about something that did come true: The Florida Panthers somehow hanging on to Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand as free agents. How shocked were you that GM Bill Zito was able to pull that off?

MATTHEW TKACHUK: I don't know if I was shocked. I think at the time, as a player and more importantly as a friend, you're more worried that one of your buddies is going to go elsewhere. At the end of the day, you want your teammates and your best buddies to be happy with whatever decision they make. So, if that's chasing a ton of money or if that's going to where they want to play, you just got to be happy for them.

The best part about those three is they all believe in what we're doing in Florida. They want to live in Florida, they want to play on a good team, and they want to have a great group of players surrounding them.

Out of all of them, I was most confident in [Ekblad] staying the most. Just because he's been a lifelong Florida Panther. I just think it was going to be impossible for him to leave. And then the other guys ... I mean, this was a chance for them to cash in. You just didn't know if it was going to be with us or not.

I was surprised, though, that they were all able to stay. I thought that with the way the money was tied up, you didn't know if it was going to be possible -- and somehow it was. Everybody was taken care of so well.

Bill did a great job of making sure it could happen. You want your best buddies to be rewarded with how great they played and how great they've been up to this point. I think they all got rewarded very well, and I'm just so excited to have a chance to hopefully run it back with them this year.

"I was most confident in [Ekblad] staying the most," Matthew Tkachuk said of the defenseman. "Just because he's been a lifelong Florida Panther." Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire

When did you know about Marchand? Was it when he was smoking cigars on the back of a golf cart outside of the Elbo Room? At some point, were you just convinced the guy liked it down there vs. leaving as a free agent?

MATTHEW TKACHUK: Marchand, when he first got traded, I would've thought there was never a chance that we're going to be able to keep everybody. As time goes on and you have success and you get to know guys and you get to know what their wants and desires are with the rest of their career -- or where they want to live -- you can start connecting the dots. People just don't want to leave Florida when they come. I think that that is the case with them and everybody that's been there.

The only time you're going to see guys leave is if it's such a crazy difference with money. Some of these guys that we've had the last few years have really cashed in with other teams, which we're so happy to see. I think that's really the only way you're going to see guys go elsewhere.

We have too good of a thing going right now, and everybody wants to be a part of it.

Brady, your dad threw cold water on all the speculation about you leaving Ottawa when we spoke recently. How much did making the playoffs, showing the progress of the Senators, give you a sense of relief that maybe some of that speculation might go by the wayside now?

BRADY TKACHUK: Yeah, I think we really needed to make the playoffs to show everybody that we're a team that's capable of that, but also capable of doing more than just making the playoffs.

The last couple of years, it was kind of stagnant. We had high expectations and we didn't quite accomplish what we needed to. And with that came doubt. But I think it showed with the steps that we took last year that we have a great hockey team. I think that we're kind of just getting started with what we want to accomplish. Playoffs are great to get to, but that's not our end goal. The sky's the limit for our group.

I think [that success] helped with all the speculation. When things aren't going well, people are always assuming or trying to think in my shoes. But I was kind of never really in that thought process. It was all about sticking it out. It's been a long time coming, for not just our team but the city, to get into the playoffs. And I think it was really important to me to end that drought.

Through all that adversity that we faced with being the bottom five teams to finally get to the playoffs was an amazing feeling. But now that we got there, I think everybody wants a little bit more and wants to accomplish all of our childhood dreams.

Obviously, the season is getting closer. Brady, we saw you were training with Trevor Zegras this summer. What are your thoughts about him getting a fresh start in Philadelphia with the Flyers?

BRADY TKACHUK: Yeah, I drove up to Connecticut and skated with him. I've known 'Z' throughout the years but got to know him pretty well when we played world championships together. He's a great guy, and I think it's going to be great for him to get a fresh start in Philly and under Rick Tocchet. They have a great culture there, and I think he's just going to do a good job of fitting in.

I've always thought playing against Philly that they play super hard, but they have a lot of great players with skill. So, I think that is going to be the best thing for him. I'm excited to see his progression this year and see how the change affects him. I bet that's going to be for the good.

The No. 9 pick in the 2019 draft, Trevor Zegras is getting a fresh start with Philly this season. Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Matthew, you were dealing with some significant injuries by the end of last season and said it was "50/50" regarding offseason surgery. What's your path for the next few months? Are you still hoping to maybe hit the ice in October?

MATTHEW TKACHUK: I'm still hoping to hit the ice as soon as possible. If I do get the surgery, it definitely will be the first two, maybe three months [of the season] if that's the case. But it's still undecided at this point.

Finally, the NHL and NHLPA have signed off on a new collective bargaining agreement. We haven't heard from many players about this deal. What did you like? What did you wish was in it that didn't make the cut?

BRADY TKACHUK: I think Marty [Walsh], Ron Hainsey and the NHLPA did a really good job. A lot of it came behind the scenes with the NHL. They kept it discreet.

I think it's important that we did a four-year deal and to navigate where our league is in four years' time. Obviously, there's things that will probably trend and want maybe more of in four years' time. But I think the changes that they made are exciting. The 84-game schedule [means] more hockey for people to come and watch. I think it's going to be good.

Less preseason crap, too.

MATTHEW TKACHUK: Took the words right out of my mouth.

That's the one main thing I like. I've never liked the preseason setup. I mean, guys do a great job of coming into [camp] in shape. There are the captain's skates before the preseason because everyone wants to get back and see the boys. So, I think preseason has been overrated. It's way too long, and the games are way too much. However they were able to shorten that, I was on board with that for sure.

Just get into the season. Just get on with it.