The Ottawa Senators are inching closer to building a new arena.

On Monday the team announced it has reached an agreement with the National Council Commission on the purchase and sale of land parcels totaling 11 acres at LeBreton Flats, located just west of Parliament Hill in Ottawa. It's a significant step for the Senators in relocating from their current arena in Kanata, Ontario -- approximately 15 miles from the Flats -- to somewhere more central in the region.

Financial terms of the deal were not publicly disclosed. An agreement between the Senators and NCC was initially struck last September, for a multipurpose facility on the site that would include a rink.

"There are still many more hurdles to clear and we look forward to working with the NCC and other stakeholders to achieve our shared vision of creating an event centre at LeBreton Flats that can be enjoyed by our Ottawa-Gatineau community," said Senators president and CEO Cyril Leeder in a statement.

The Senators' process can continue now with zoning, design and approvals and decontamination of the land parcels in preparation for future construction.

NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum added in a statement that the development will include over 2,000 new housing units, alongside new retail and commercial spaces such as hotels and restaurants.

"The promise of a major events centre will provide a lively and convenient attraction for residents and visitors, inject new energy and excitement into the core of the Nation's Capital and further catalyze the development of LeBreton Flats," Nussbaum said.

This is the second time the Senators have tried to break ground on a project at the Flats. There was a previous deal in place in 2019 to redevelop the area under former Ottawa owner Eugene Melnyk, but it collapsed during a fallout between Melnyk and business partner John Ruddy.