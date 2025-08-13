Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- The home of the Tampa Bay Lightning has a new name, Benchmark International Arena, after the NHL team unveiled a multiyear agreement Wednesday with the mergers and acquisitions company.

The change takes effect immediately. The building that opened in 1996 had been known as Amalie Arena since 2014, and it was the site of the Lightning hoisting the Stanley Cup in 2021 for their second of back-to-back championships.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Benchmark International and Vinik Sports Group, which owns the Lightning, said their partnership includes more than $3 million in nonprofit contributions to benefit the area.

Vinik Sports Group CEO Steve Griggs called Benchmark "a well-respected brand with global reach and strong ties to the Tampa Bay community" and said Amalie Motor Oil will continue to be a corporate partner of the organization.