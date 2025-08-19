Open Extended Reactions

Detroit Red Wings star Patrick Kane will attend U.S. men's Olympic orientation camp this month, seeking to represent his nation for a third time at the Winter Games in Italy next year.

Kane, 36, played in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, where the Americans won silver, and in the 2014 Sochi Olympics, where they placed fourth. Kane has three goals and six assists in 12 Olympic appearances.

The veteran winger, entering his 19th NHL season, is one of 44 players attending the orientation camp in Plymouth, Michigan, on Aug. 26-27. The two-day gathering is largely an administrative and team-building event with no formal on-ice activity.

Kane is one of five former Olympians attending the camp, along with Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (2014) and three members of the 2022 U.S. team that was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Slovakia: defensemen Brock Faber (Minnesota Wild) and Jake Sanderson (Ottawa Senators), as well as forward Matthew Knies (Toronto Maple Leafs).

USA Hockey named the first six members of the 2026 U.S. Olympic men's hockey team earlier this summer: Forwards Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights), Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs), Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators) and Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers); and defensemen Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks) and Charlie McAvoy (Boston Bruins/Boston University).

The final 25-man roster is expected to be announced in early January. All 23 players who were part of the U.S. team at the 4 Nations Face-Off will attend the camp outside of Matthew Tkachuk, who told ESPN this month that he was mulling surgery that could keep him out of action for 2-3 months.

Among the notable NHL players that didn't receive an invite to USA Hockey camp were winger Alex DeBrincat, Kane's teammate with the Red Wings; Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson, who was a member of the 2014 Sochi roster; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko and winger Brock Boeser; as well as Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, who won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year last season, and Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf, who was a finalist.

The full list of U.S. Olympic camp players:

Goaltenders: Joey Daccord, Connor Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger, Jeremy Swayman

Defensemen: Brock Faber, Adam Fox, Luke Hughes, Hughes, Noah Hanifin, Seth Jones, Jackson LaCombe, McAvoy, McDonagh, Brett Pesce, Neal Pionk, Sanderson, Brady Skjei, Jaccob Slavin, Alex Vlasic, Zach Werenski

Forwards: Matt Boldy, Cole Caufield, Logan Cooley, Kyle Connor, Eichel, Conor Garland, Jake Guentzel, Jack Hughes, Patrick Kane, Clayton Keller, Knies, Chris Kreider, Dylan Larkin, Matthews, J.T. Miller, Frank Nazar, Brock Nelson, Shane Pinto, Jason Robertson, Bryan Rust, Tage Thompson, Tkachuk, Vincent Trocheck, Alex Tuch

Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin is the general manager of the team, and New York Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan leads the coaching staff.