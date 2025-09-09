Open Extended Reactions

The Calgary Flames have signed rookie goaltender sensation Dustin Wolf to a 7-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

The contract, which begins in the 2026-27 season, carries an average annual value of $7.5 million against the salary cap. Wolf has one more year left on a 2-year contract worth $1.7 million that he signed in July 2024.

Wolf, 24, earned his salary increase with an outstanding season for the Flames. He cemented himself as the long-term starter with a 29-16-8 record in 53 games, with a .910 save percentage and a 2.64 goals-against average.

Wolf's ascent to the starting goaltender job came after the Flames traded veteran Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils in June 2024.

Although he played 17 games in the 2023-24 season, Wolf was technically a rookie last season. He finished second in the Calder Trophy voting to Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson.

Wolf was the 214th player selected in the 2019 NHL draft. Only three players were taken lower than him to finish off the seventh round. One reason he was taken so late was his size, standing at 6-feet tall -- a few inches shorter than many NHL goalies.

"I've been underrated my whole career, a large majority of it due to how tall I stand," he said. "And I think that's a blessing in disguise, because then you can just go about your business."