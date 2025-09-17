Open Extended Reactions

USA Hockey has finalized its coaching staff for the 2026 Winter Olympics men's team, announcing Wednesday the additions of assistant coaches John Hynes, David Quinn and John Tortorella to work under previously instated head coach Mike Sullivan.

Mike Buckley was also announced as the team's goaltending coach, while Mike King and Madison Nikkel will serve as video coaches.

The men's tournament begins Feb. 11, 2026, in Milan, Italy.

"We've extremely fortunate to have a tremendous staff," said Bill Guerin, general manager of the men's team, in a news release. "Everyone is extremely proud to represent our country and focused on our collective effort to bring home a gold medal to the United States."

Sullivan -- head coach of the New York Rangers -- was behind the bench for Team USA at last February's 4 Nations Face-Off, where the Americans took home silver. He was previously an assistant for the U.S. men's Olympic team in 2006.

He'll be calling the shots this year with the support of Hynes (head coach of the Minnesota Wild), Quinn (an assistant with Sullivan's Rangers) and Tortorella (a veteran of four NHL head coach roles, most recently with the Philadelphia Flyers).

This is the first time in more than a decade that NHL skaters will appear at an Olympic Games, with the league refusing to allow players attendance at events in 2018 and 2022.