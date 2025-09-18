Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- - Nashville captain Roman Josi is healthy and available as the Predators hit the ice Thursday for the start of training camp after being diagnosed with postural tachycardia syndrome, known as POTS, late last season.

"He feels great right now," general manager Barry Trotz said.

The Predators said Josi was expected back for training camp when the diagnosis was announced in June. Josi was in the first group of Predators on the ice Thursday morning.

Trotz said Josi just wasn't right last season. The 2020 Norris Trophy winner and three-time All-Star was limited to 53 games by a concussion, with his last game Feb. 25 against now two-time Stanley Cup champion Florida.

Josi worked through all spring and summer with experts to do what he needs to do to manage his diagnosis. POTS doesn't have a cure but can be treated. Its symptoms include a fast heart rate, dizziness and fatigue.

"He's one of the top defenseman of the National Hockey League," Trotz said. "Having him back and refreshed and confident in his understanding of his whole situation ... he's in a great place right now."

Josi, who turned 35 at the start of June, was among the first six players selected to Switzerland's Olympic team for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Games. He is on an eight-year, $72 million contract through the 2027-28 season. He has played 962 games with 190 goals and 534 assists.