The Chicago Blackhawks have settled a second lawsuit brought by a former player who claimed they were negligent in dealing with sexual assault allegations leveled against then-video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010.

The complaint was filed in 2023 in Cook County (Illinois) Circuit Court. Romanucci & Blandin, the firm that the filed lawsuit, identified "John Doe" as a Black Ace -- a prospect who joins an NHL team as a reserve player for the postseason -- during Chicago's run to the 2010 Stanley Cup Final. It listed 15 counts of negligence.

The lawsuit claimed that Doe was targeted by Aldrich, who "used his authority as a coach to groom, harass, threaten, and assault John Doe for sexual gratification." Doe's lawsuit accused the Blackhawks of "utter indifference and/or conscious disregard for the safety of its employees" in not taking action when made aware of Aldrich's actions. The suit claimed that Doe suffered injuries and damages, including "great pain of body and mind."

The two sides issued separate statements confirming that a deal had been struck with Doe, but terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Doe was the second former 2010 Blackhawks player to file a lawsuit against the team and reach a settlement. Forward Kyle Beach filed a lawsuit claiming he was sexually assaulted by Aldrich and that the organization's senior leadership put off taking any action until after the Stanley Cup was awarded that season. He settled with the team in 2021.

The Blackhawks allowed Aldrich to resign in 2010. In 2013, Aldrich pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct with a 16-year-old high school hockey player he coached in Michigan. He spent time in prison and is now listed as a sex offender.

A trial date of Oct. 27 was set for John Doe's lawsuit before the settlement.

Beach's complaint inspired an independent review by the law firm Jenner & Block, which Doe participated in as "Black Ace 1." That investigation resulted in the NHL fining the Blackhawks $2 million for its "inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response."

Stan Bowman, the Blackhawks' president of hockey operations and general manager, and Al MacIsaac, senior director of hockey administration, both stepped down in October 2021. Joel Quenneville, who coached the 2010 Blackhawks, resigned as head coach of the Florida Panthers in October 2021 after a meeting with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

All three executives were reinstated by the NHL in July 2024.

"While it is clear that, at the time, their responses were unacceptable, each of these three individuals has acknowledged that and used his time away from the game to engage in activities which not only demonstrate sincere remorse for what happened, but also evidence greater awareness of the responsibilities that all NHL personnel have, particularly personnel who are in positions of leadership," the NHL said in a statement in July 2024. "Moreover, each has made significant strides in personal improvement by participating in myriad programs, many of which focused on the imperative of responding in effective and meaningful ways to address alleged acts of abuse."

Bowman was hired by the Edmonton Oilers as general manager in July 2024. Quenneville was named head coach of the Anaheim Ducks in May 2025.