Sharks correcting banner with bad information

Open Extended Reactions

The San Jose Sharks are correcting a banner recently raised inside SAP Center that celebrates an honor the team didn't actually attain.

The Sharks refreshed the banners in their rafters for the upcoming NHL season. The new ones that have a smaller team logo and a larger font, while the team's six division titles were condensed onto one banner from six individual ones.

But one new banner caught the attention of fans online and at Sunday's preseason win against the Vegas Golden Knights. The banner celebrated the Sharks winning the 2015-16 Presidents' Trophy, which is handed out to the team with the NHL's best regular-season record.

Not sure how long it's been like this, but the Sharks replaced some of their division championship banners with one that lists all of them. The 19 and 12 banners are also on that end of the rink. pic.twitter.com/BKiM5WaraO — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) September 21, 2025

One problem: The Sharks finished 11th in the league that season and were 22 points in back of the Washington Capitals, who actually won the Presidents' Trophy in 2015-16.

The Sharks did make the Final in 2015-16, losing to the Penguins in six games.

The likely culprit for the error: The Sharks did win the Presidents' Trophy in 2008-09, the only time the franchise finished first overall in the NHL regular season. That achievement did not have a banner in its honor up in the rafters on Sunday night.

Sharks president Jonathan Becher said on Sunday that it was a "printing error" of which the team was already made aware. Becher said the Sharks "have already ordered a replacement" banner.