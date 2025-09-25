Open Extended Reactions

Former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara is back with the franchise he guided to a Stanley Cup more than a decade ago, named the Bruins' hockey operations advisor and mentor on Thursday.

Chara's role will see him work closely with player and staff to advise the organization in what was deemed as "key areas," according to a statement issued by the Bruins.

His responsibilities will include developing relationships while also strengthening communication between players and the coaching staff. Chara will also attend practices, home games and provide off-ice development support for defenseman. He will also be tasked with making occasional visits to the Bruins' AHL affiliate to work with prospects.

"The Bruins organization is excited and proud to welcome back Zdeno," Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said in a statement. "In his role as an advisor and mentor, Zdeno will share with our players and coaches his experience as a dedicated athlete, a respected leader and one of the NHL's all-time greats."

Chara started his career with the New York Islanders and then the Ottawa Senators before joining the Bruins ahead of the 2006-07 season when he would be named captain prior to his first campaign with the Original Six club.

The hulking defenseman would become synonymous with the Bruins having played 14 seasons. His crowning achievement came in 2011 when he guided the Bruins to their first Stanley Cup since 1972, which was also the sixth in franchise history.

He would play in more than 1,000 games for the Bruins and the six-time All-Star also captured the Norris Trophy for the NHL's top defenseman in 2009.

Rejoining the Bruins also comes within the same year that Chara was inducted into both the Hockey Hall of Fame and IIHF Hall of Fame.

The decision to bring back Chara is also the latest move that sees the Bruins tap into their past with the club hiring former forward Marco Sturm to take over as head coach as part of a potential new beginning with the franchise finishing last year tied for the NHL's fourth-worst record.

"Having played alongside Zdeno, I know firsthand the leadership, work ethic and professionalism he brings every day," said Sturm, who spent five seasons in Boston. "We're thrilled to have him back with the Bruins in this role, where his knowledge of the game will be a great resource for our players and staff."