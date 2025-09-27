Open Extended Reactions

The Anaheim Ducks and restricted free agent center Mason McTavish agreed to a six-year contract, the team announced on Saturday. An NHL source told ESPN that the extension, which ends a contentious negotiation, is worth $42 million.

McTavish, the third overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft, is entering his fifth season. He had his most productive season in 2024-25 with 22 goals and 30 assists in 76 games.

His new contract carries a $7 million average annual value against the salary cap. That matches Troy Terry and Mikael Granlund for highest cap hits among Ducks forwards. But it's a lower AAV than the second contract signed by Buffalo defenseman Owen Power ($8.35 million, signed in 2023) and Seattle forward Matty Beniers ($7,142,857, signed in 2024), who were selected right ahead of McTavish in the 2021 draft.

"Mason is a key part of our team, and we're excited to reach a long-term agreement that reflects his importance to our future," Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said in a team statement. "He's a highly skilled, physical, and competitive player who plays the game the right way. Mason has already made a significant impact at a young age, and we're confident he'll continue to grow into a top player as we build toward sustained success."

McTavish, 22, was called out by Verbeek for not reporting to Anaheim's training camp earlier this month, as contract talks grinded on.

"It's disappointing that he's not here, obviously. We have virtually a whole new coaching staff, and the group is really excited like I've never seen before," Verbeek said, via the Associated Press, in reference to new coach Joel Quenneville. "There's a new system that's getting implemented. There's a lot of things to learn, and it takes a lot of reps to get it under each player's belt. So when Mason gets here, he's got a lot of catching up to do."

In 229 NHL games, McTavish has 60 goals and 80 assists for 140 points, skating to a minus-39. While McTavish's stalemate with the Ducks created trade speculation around the NHL, the team views him as a foundational part of their rebuild.

McTavish and 20-year-old Leo Carlson have given the Ducks a solid set of young centers, as Anaheim seeks to return to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2018.

"Today is an exciting day for me and my family to commit my long-term future to the Anaheim Ducks," McTavish said in the statement. "I believe in the direction of this organization and the group we have in the locker room. We're building something special and I want to help this team take the next step toward becoming a consistent playoff contender and, ultimately, a championship team."

This wasn't the first time Verbeek had a prolonged contract negotiation with a young standout. Both defenseman Jamie Drysdale and forward Trevor Zegras missed time in the Ducks' 2023 training camp as restricted free agents. Both are now members of the Philadelphia Flyers, acquired in separate trades roughly 17 months apart.