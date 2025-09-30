Open Extended Reactions

The Minnesota Wild have signed left wing Kirill Kaprizov to an NHL-record eight-year, $136 million contract extension through the 2033-34 season, general manager Bill Guerin announced Tuesday.

The deal is the highest in NHL history in terms of total money and average annual value ($17 million), breaking the marks previously held by Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin ($124 million) and Edmonton Oilers standout Leon Draisaitl ($14 million AAV).

The contract, which will kick in next season, includes large signing bonuses over the first four years, sources told ESPN. He will play this season on the final year of a five-year, $45 million deal signed in 2021.

Richest NHL Contracts Kirill Kaprizov's $136 million extension with the Minnesota Wild is the richest contract in terms of both total money and average annual value. PLAYER TM. DEAL Kirill Kaprizov MIN $136M Alex Ovechkin WSH $124M Leon Draisaitl EDM $112M Shea Weber NSH $110M PLAYER TM. AAV Kirill Kaprizov MIN $17M Leon Draisaitl EDM $14M Auston Matthews TOR $13.25M Nathan MacKinnon COL $12.6M Connor McDavid EDM $12.5M Mitch Marner LV $12M Mikko Rantanen DAL $12M

Ovechkin's deal was a 13-year pact signed in 2008, when the NHL had different term limits.

The news comes one week before the NHL season started after prolonged extension talks between Kaprizov's camp and the Wild, in which Kaprizov turned down a deal that would pay him $16 million annually.

The NHL and NHLPA have already announced significant jumps in the salary cap for the next three seasons after COVID slowed down growth for several years.

The 28-year-old Kaprizov had 25 goals and 31 assists and a plus-19 rating in 41 games during the 2024-25 regular season. In 319 games over five seasons with the Wild, he is fourth in team history with 185 goals and fifth with 386 points.

Kaprizov, a 2015 fifth-round pick, is already one of the best players to ever suit up for the Wild. The winger holds single-season franchise records in points (108), goals (47), power play goals (19) and is the only player in franchise history with multiple 40-goal seasons. He also won the Calder Trophy with 27 goals and 24 assists during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season.

Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov missed 40 games last season due to a lower-body injury that required surgery but still managed to score 25 goals and 31 assists. He also added five goals and four assists in a six-game loss to Vegas in the playoffs. Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Through Christmas last season, Kaprizov had 50 points, which was tied with Nikita Kucherov for fourth in the NHL behind Nathan MacKinnon (57), Draisaitl (52) and Mikko Rantanen (52), as the Wild got off to a 21-10-4 start. Unfortunately, Kaprizov twice missed significant time with lower-body injuries starting on Dec. 23, and the Wild suffered without him, going 24-20-3.

Owner Craig Leipold made several public comments over the past few months projecting confidence that the deal could get done, claiming no other team could offer a richer contract than the Wild.

The eight-year deal will be one of the last in the NHL, as the new CBA will limit players re-signing with their own teams to a seven-year maximum deal. Free agents will be capped at six-year deals, rather than seven.

Kaprizov could be the first domino to fall as many pending unrestricted free agents and their representatives were waiting for the market to reset with the new salary cap. Edmonton's Connor McDavid, is entering the final year of his contract and could become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Jack Eichel and Artemi Panarin are also pending UFAs.

The previous longest and richest contracts in Wild history went to left wing Zach Parise and defenseman Ryan Suter, who signed identical 13-year, $98 million deals on July 4, 2012.

Minnesota has gone 10 consecutive seasons without a playoff series win, the fourth-longest active drought in the NHL behind the Sabres (18), Red Wings (12) and Kings (11).

ESPN Research contributed to this report.