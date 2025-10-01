Open Extended Reactions

DENVER -- - Defenseman Erik Johnson announced his retirement Wednesday after a 17-year career that was highlighted by a 2022 Stanley Cup title with the Colorado Avalanche.

Picked No. 1 in the 2006 NHL draft by the St. Louis Blues, Johnson was traded to the Avalanche as part of a blockbuster deal in 2011. He played in 1,023 regular-season games with the Blues, Avalanche, Buffalo Sabres and Philadelphia Flyers. He finished with 95 goals, 253 assists, 1,717 blocks and 1,695 hits.

The 37-year-old Johnson has long been a fan favorite in Denver, where he spent 14 of his 17 seasons. His most iconic moment, though, may have taken place away from the ice. He led the crowd in the singing of "All the Small Things," by Blink-182 after the parade to celebrate Colorado hoisting the Stanley Cup. It was the theme song that season.

In a statement, Johnson said: "I am retiring with a heart full of gratitude."

He thanked organizations, teammates, coaches, staff members, family, friends and, of course, the fans.

"Your passion made every moment unforgettable," Johnson said.

Johnson's 14 seasons in Colorado - 2011 to 2022-23, along with a return late last season - trails only Adam Foote (17) for most seasons among Avalanche/Nordiques blueliners. His 731 regular-season games in an Avalanche sweater are also second only to Foote (967) among the franchise's defensemen.

The player known as "EJ" is first in franchise history in blocked shots (1,373) and third in hits (1,288) among defensemen. The Bloomington, Minnesota, product leaves the NHL rink 25th on the most games played list among American-born defenseman in league history.

His first NHL game was with St. Louis on Oct. 4, 2007, against the then-Phoenix Coyotes. He had an assist on a goal by Keith Tkachuk.

His last regular-season game was with Colorado on April 13 at the Anaheim Ducks. He scored an empty-net goal. Johnson also played in two games in the first-round series against the Dallas Stars, where the Avalanche lost in seven.

"Hockey has been my life, and I'm grateful for every second," Johnson said. "I'm excited for what's next and will always cherish this journey."