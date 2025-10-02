Open Extended Reactions

The Calgary Flames have extended the contract of coach Ryan Huska by two years, the team announced Thursday.

Huska is entering his third year as Flames coach after being hired in June 2023. Calgary went 41-27-14 last season, missing out on the playoffs for a third straight year.

The new deal runs through 2027-28.

"He's done an excellent job creating a strong culture in our room and helping our team take steps in the right direction," general manager Craig Conroy said of Huska in a statement. "His communication, work ethic, and commitment to developing our players have been outstanding. We believe in his vision and are confident he's the right coach to lead us forward."

Huska has coached in the Flames organization since 2014-15, joining the NHL club as an assistant in 2018.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue leading this team and to build on the foundation we've started," Huska said in a statement. "I believe in this group, in their character, talent, and potential. I'm excited about the direction we are heading."