Two days before the season opener, the Toronto Maple Leafs added veteran goaltender Cayden Primeau off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes, the club announced.

The Maple Leafs, who signed starter Anthony Stolarz to a four-year, $15 million contract extension last week, have questions behind the 31-year-old veteran. Joseph Woll is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons, after he split duties with Stolarz last season.

Primeau, 26, was selected at No. 199 overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 2017. Across his NHL career, he is 13-24-7 with a 3.69 goals-against average and an .884 save percentage.

The Maple Leafs also claimed veteran forward Sammy Blais off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens. A well-traveled 29-year-old left wing who has also played for the St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers, he has 27 goals and 71 points in his seven-year NHL career.

Toronto will play host to the Canadiens on Wednesday night.